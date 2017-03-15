VIDEO: What's the best tiki bar in S. Florida?

WHAT: Our readers voted the Mai-Kai Restaurant the "Best Tiki Bar" in South Florida.

WHY: Rum, baby, rum. The people working in the Molokai Bar take their rum seriously, and they're not exactly stingy with their pour. Our favorites - we think; the whole night's a little fuzzy - are the Zombie, the Sidewinder’s Fang and the infamous Yeoman’s Grog. And just when you think they couldn't possibly up the fun factor, there's a heck of a Polynesian show with fire dancers in the main dining room. Afterward, clear your head by strolling the gardens and checking out the tropical kitsch.

WHERE: 3599 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale

CONTACT: 954-563-3272, MaiKai.com