2017 Best of South Florida Winners

For this year’s Best of South Florida, the staff of SouthFlorida.com took a good, hard look around the area to determine the top places to eat, drink and be entertained.

What did we find? A bar that serves beer and frog legs at 7 in the morning. A taco restaurant whose chef used to work for the president of Mexico. A contestant in a “Sweet Freak” competition. A hot cup of Turkish coffee made by a former model from Argentina. Ice cream for dogs.

We also asked readers to tell us about their favorite places in South Florida, and the results veered from right-on (Empire Pizza, Rocco’s Tacos) to what-the-hell (Dunkin’ Donuts is a coffeehouse?). In all, this year’s Best of South Florida includes nearly 50 readers’ poll winners and runners-up.Did they get it right? Did we?

