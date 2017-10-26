Free $29 tickets to Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

Get a free ticket valued at $29 when you buy one to the 58th annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show kicking off Nov. 1-5 with a voucher from Bennett Auto Supply.

The Pompano Beach-based company is offering an online voucher that can be redeemed in select stores to get up to four free tickets with purchase of tickets. Best part: All ticket proceeds will be donated to the nonprofit Sheridan House in Davie serving children and families.

Hours and venues: Noon. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at Bahia Mar Yachting Center, the Hall of Fame Marina, Las Olas Marina, Broward County Convention Center, Fort Lauderdale Hilton Marina ,The Sails Marina and Hyatt Regency Pier Sixty-Six.

Tickets: Wednesday Prime-time Preview is $41.50 online ($46.50 at gate); 1-Day Adult General Admission $24 online ($29 at the gate); 2-Day Adult General Admission $52.50; kids ages 6-15 is $7 ($12 at the gate); kids under 6 are free. Parking is $7 to $70; Water Taxi one day ticket for $15.

Click here to get the online voucher and find a Bennett Auto Supply store selling tickets.

