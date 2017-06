Sun Sentinel file photo

Car enthusiast dads will love the more than 150 unique automobiles on display at Mizner Park. These include antiques, classics, street rods, custom builds, race cars, sports cars, important, hand-built cars and one-of-a-kind autos from the 1900s to present day. The day will end with a concert at 7 p.m. at Mizner Park Amphitheater. Admission is free for both events.

327 Plaza Real, Boca Raton