Halloween Headquarters: Freebies, events, photos, costume ideas
We have a few tricks and treats for Halloween, which is Tuesday, Oct. 31. Find spooky freebies and fun events around South Florida, costumes ideas, photos of the best jack-o'-lanterns and more. See crazy costumes and if you were spotted at the Fort Lauderdale's Zombie Walk, the Boynton Beach Haunted Pirate Fest and Mermaid Splash. Take a look around Costume World with SouthFlorida.com's Talia J. Medina and see why your pets hate Halloween. (No, seriously, they do.)
25+ Halloween freebies: No tricks, just free treats and dining deals through Tuesday
I've scared up a spooktacular list of freebies, fun events and dining deals good through Halloween on Tuesday. Offers are good at participating locations. No coupons are necessary unless otherwise noted. Call ahead to verify participation. As the skeleton would say, bone appetit!Applebees: Up...
South Florida's 13 freakiest Halloween events
Wynwood Fear Factory, Fright Nights, Wicked Manors and others will bring scares to Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties in October.
Free Whopper at Burger King when you dress as a creepy clown on Halloween
Here's a frightening Halloween freebie: Burger King is giving away free Whoppers to scary clowns on Oct. 31. The first 500 clown-clad customers get the frightening freebie starting at 7 p.m. at a handful of participating restaurants in Miami, Boston, Los Angeles, Austin, Texas, and Salt Lake City,...
Halloween freebies: Free eats at IHOP, free Redbox scary movie rental, 'boorito' at Chipotle | Doreen's Deals
I’ve dug deep into the crypt to find ghoulishly good Halloween freebies and deals to be had around South Florida through Tuesday and beyond. Frost Museum of Science discount Broward County residents can get a 15 percent discount to the Frost Museum of Science through Nov. 30. Purchase a Total Experience...
Smashing pumpkins? Try stranger things at these Halloween parties
Top South Florida drinking events this week include pumpkin smashing, a monster bar crawl and a Halloween tiki luau.
Video: Frost Museum practices Spooky Science for Halloween
Saturday, Oct. 28, will be a day full of spooky science at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science. The museum, which opened in May in Miami, will celebrate Halloween for the first time. Broward County residents can get a 15 percent discount through Nov. 30 by clicking here. Daniel Mannina,...
Halloween Freebie Friday: Free treats, plus deals at Frost Museum of Science, TooJay's, Chipotle, Bass Pro
BOO! Happy Freebie Friday! As Halloween weekend kicks off, I've got frightening freebies and deals and spooky savings for freaky fun through Tuesday. Also, Hooters is offering free meals to first responders on Saturday, and TooJay's Deli is giving away free kids' meals with purchase through Tuesday. ...
Save 20 percent on costumes at Spirit Halloween shops
Empty stores in malls and strip shopping centers are being haunted by new tenants for Halloween. Spirit Halloween is catering to costume-seeking consumers with 15 temporary pop-up shops in Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties. The New Jersey-based chain, a sister company of Spencer’s gag...
What to do with the kids this weekend: kid-friendly Halloween fun
Halloween is almost here, and the weekend is filled to overflowing with kids events throughout South Florida. Shriek Week, Spookyville and Boo at the Zoo continue this weekend in Palm Beach County, while Miami has the Zoo Boo, Frost Science Monster Mash and Miami Seaquarium Monster Splash. Broward...
Fright Nights done right | Opinion
Giving every single soul who dares walk through the gates a reason to jump is the mission behind Fright Nights at the South Florida Fairgrounds. It’s hard to believe the Halloween-themed attraction is celebrating its 16th year scaring the bejesus out of folks who cautiously make their way through...