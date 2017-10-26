Halloween Headquarters: Freebies, events, photos, costume ideas

SouthFlorida.com
We have a few tricks and treats for Halloween, which is Tuesday, Oct. 31. Find spooky freebies and fun events around South Florida, costumes ideas, photos of the best jack-o'-lanterns and more. See crazy costumes and if you were spotted at the Fort Lauderdale's Zombie Walk, the Boynton Beach Haunted Pirate Fest and Mermaid Splash. Take a look around Costume World with SouthFlorida.com's Talia J. Medina and see why your pets hate Halloween. (No, seriously, they do.)

  Video: Frost Museum practices Spooky Science for Halloween
    Video

    Video: Frost Museum practices Spooky Science for Halloween

    Saturday, Oct. 28, will be a day full of spooky science at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science. The museum, which opened in May in Miami, will celebrate Halloween for the first time. Broward County residents can get a 15 percent discount through Nov. 30 by clicking here. Daniel Mannina,...

  Halloween Freebie Friday: Free treats, plus deals at Frost Museum of Science, TooJay's, Chipotle, Bass Pro
    SouthFlorida.com

    Halloween Freebie Friday: Free treats, plus deals at Frost Museum of Science, TooJay's, Chipotle, Bass Pro

    BOO! Happy Freebie Friday!  As Halloween weekend kicks off, I've got frightening freebies and deals and spooky savings for freaky fun through Tuesday. Also, Hooters is offering free meals to first responders on Saturday, and TooJay's Deli is giving away free kids' meals with purchase through Tuesday. ...

  Save 20 percent on costumes at Spirit Halloween shops
    South Florida Deals

    Save 20 percent on costumes at Spirit Halloween shops

    Empty stores in malls and strip shopping centers are being haunted by new tenants for Halloween. Spirit Halloween is catering to costume-seeking consumers with 15 temporary pop-up shops in Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties. The New Jersey-based chain, a sister company of Spencer’s gag...

  What to do with the kids this weekend: kid-friendly Halloween fun
    Events

    What to do with the kids this weekend: kid-friendly Halloween fun

    Halloween is almost here, and the weekend is filled to overflowing with kids events throughout South Florida. Shriek Week, Spookyville and Boo at the Zoo continue this weekend in Palm Beach County, while Miami has the Zoo Boo, Frost Science Monster Mash and Miami Seaquarium Monster Splash. Broward...

  Fright Nights done right | Opinion
    SouthFlorida.com

    Fright Nights done right | Opinion

    Giving every single soul who dares walk through the gates a reason to jump is the mission behind Fright Nights at the South Florida Fairgrounds. It’s hard to believe the Halloween-themed attraction is celebrating its 16th year scaring the bejesus out of folks who cautiously make their way through...

