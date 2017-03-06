Can we sleep now? Recapping the 2017 Okeechobee Music Festival | The Monday Hit List

The Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival ended this morning after nearly 90 hours of sleep deprivation, chilly and dust-choked winds, noisy campground neighbors, $4 cups of coffee and ... Wait. I'm making this sound like a miserable experience. It wasn't. The aforementioned discomforts were actually kind of quaint, and the drunken New Yorkers who at 5 a.m. Friday wakened the entire campsite -- OK, me -- turned out to be not terrible people after the sun came up. Further dulling the pain were the back-to-back-to-back sets on Saturday night by Solange, Sturgill Simpson and the Roots with Usher. Would I return to the festival? Ask me again when I wake up 90 hours from now in my own bed.

SouthFlorida.com's photographers rarely lowered their cameras from their eyes during Okeechobee, and our primary photo gallery includes 317 photos as I write this on Sunday afternoon.

Recommended listening: "It's Just Us Now" by Sleigh Bells

We reported live from the festival throughout the weekend, maintaining a running blog that featured interviews with festival attendees and artists, videos, tweets, photos and reviews of performances by George Clinton and Sturgill Simpson. If you want a broad overview of what you missed, or want to see if your Okeechobee experience jibed with ours, this is the place to get it.

Recommended listening: "Call to Arms" by Sturgill Simpson

When Solange (Knowles, when she goes by her full name) finally appeared on the Now Stage Saturday night at Okeechobee, 30 minutes had passed since her appointed start time. A stagehand told the crowd "technical difficulties" were responsible for the delay, though the real problem seemed to involve the roadies' comical attempts to tame the large, red circle that would appear behind Solange throughout her performance. As if she needed to give us something else on which to focus. Dressed in a celestial white that also adorned her band and two backup singers, Solange delivered an abbreviated but thrilling set that drew mostly from her artful 2016 album, "A Seat at the Table." At times, her dancing brought to mind the errant, jerky moves of David Byrne, while her singing -- jazzy and tensile -- exhibited the power in holding back. In less than an hour, she made a persuasive case for not leaving everything on the stage. (Our photographers, who seemed to be everywhere at once, witnessed Solange's show, along with those by George Clinton, Waka Flocka Flame, Bassnectar, Sturgill Simpson, Sleigh Bells and many others. Click here to see their work.)

Recommended listening: "Cranes in the Sky" by Solange

Elsewhere in the concertgoing universe this weekend, photographer Rolando Otero caught Willie Nelson and Dwight Yoakam at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater. You can take it from here.

Recommended listening: "Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain" by Willie Nelson

Fort Lauderdale introduced its Taste of Little Italy festival this weekend. Mike Stocker was there to photograph people noodling around in the name of the red, white and green.

Recommended listening: "He's Got You" by Dean Martin

