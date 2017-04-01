Pizza Festival | photos

The inaugural Pizza Festival took place at the War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdal on Saturday, April 1. Four vendors including Mellow Mushroom and Doughboys Pizzeria served bite-sized samples of pizza until mid-afternoon when most ran out. Beer and wine samples were also available. There were three indoor bounces for kids and long lines at every booth.

