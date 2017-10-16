This exotic-looking violin was made with a 3-D printer

Move over, Stradivarius. Sleek, 3-D-printed musical instruments are coming to the Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU, and they sound just like the real thing.

Husband-and-wife artist team Eric Goldemberg and Veronica Zalcberg, who head the architecture- and design-minded MONAD Studio in Miami, built five 3-D printer instruments that will be displayed starting Tuesday, Oct. 24, at the Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU. The museum’s new exhibit “Subject to Interpretation” offers six playable instruments, each silver-colored and lightweight, including a piezoelectric violin, a hornucopia, a small didgeridoo and a monovioloncello (a single-stringed electric cello). The exhibit will close Feb. 25, 2018.

The instruments of “Subject to Interpretation” are part of a broader exhibit about the contributions of Jews in Florida. One of Goldemberg and Zalcberg’s biggest 3-D printer works is “La Cole,” a series of ornate panels that suspend from the museum’s ceiling and produce sound while refracting light and color. “La Cole,” short for “la colectividad judia en Argentina,” was inspired by Argentina’s local, close-knit Jewish population.

MONAD Studio / Courtesy The 3-D-printed installation "La Cole" is part of "Subject to Interpretation," the new exhibit by Eric Goldemberg and Veronica Zalcberg of Miami's MONAD Studio. The 3-D-printed installation "La Cole" is part of "Subject to Interpretation," the new exhibit by Eric Goldemberg and Veronica Zalcberg of Miami's MONAD Studio. (MONAD Studio / Courtesy)

“This installation is, after all, totally about roots and growth,” Zalcberg says in a prepared statement.

During the show’s 6:30-8 p.m. opening reception on Oct. 24, violinist Michael Klotz will perform the 3-D-printed violin, while Miami master cellist Jason Calloway will play the monovioloncello.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 24, through Feb. 25, 2018 (reception: 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 24)

Where: The Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU, 301 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

Cost: $5-$12, free on Saturdays

Contact: 305-672-5044 or JMOF.FIU.edu

