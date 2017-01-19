Albert Watson: Behind the pictures

Blind in one eye since birth, Albert Watson has always taken the widest possible view in his search for compelling subjects during more than 40 years of photography. His work includes fashion (on more than 100 Vogue magazine covers), fine-art compositions and documentary-style landscapes (seen in his Morroco book "Maroc" and in his Las Vegas book, "Strip Search"), nudes and celebrity portraiture.

The Scottish-born, New York-based Watson, awarded an Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II in 2015, has had his work displayed in leading museums and galleries around the world, as well as in the private collections of the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the National Portrait Gallery in London.

And, next week , some of his memorable images will go up at the Palm Beach Photography Centre in West Palm Beach, where the PBPC's annual FOTOfusion festival will celebrate Watson with an exhibit titled "Greatest Hits" and the presentation of the FOTOmentor Award. The lifetime achievement citation has previously been given to photographers including Ruth Bernhard, Bill Eppridge, Laurence Gartel, Ralph Gibson, Duane Michals, Arnold Newman, Gordon Parks, Walter Iooss Jr., Sebastiao Salgado and David Rubinger.

"Greatest Hits" opens with a reception 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, and will be on display through March 11. Watson will discuss the pictures 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in the auditorium at the Mandel Public Library, next door to the PBPC. Tickets cost $10. Watson will receive the FOTOmentor Award at the FOTOfusion Awards dinner, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday. Tickets cost $200.

Caption Missing Piece Of English Artwork Shows Up In NYC Gallery CBS Miami’s Tony Dokoupil reports from New York. CBS Miami’s Tony Dokoupil reports from New York. Caption Missing Piece Of English Artwork Shows Up In NYC Gallery CBS Miami’s Tony Dokoupil reports from New York. CBS Miami’s Tony Dokoupil reports from New York. Caption Friday Flix: 'Fences' In 'Fences,' Denzel Washington stars as Troy, a father trying to take care of his family as best he can, while struggling to deal with his past. In 'Fences,' Denzel Washington stars as Troy, a father trying to take care of his family as best he can, while struggling to deal with his past. Caption Friday Flix: Denzel Washington Swings For The "Fences" Lisa Petrillo Reports Lisa Petrillo Reports Caption Friday Flix: "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" Kevin Frazier takes a look at "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" Kevin Frazier takes a look at "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" Caption Mel Gibson's controversial past Mel Gibson has been winning standing ovations around Hollywood for his latest movie, believing the perception in Hollywood is that he has spent the last decade “somewhere in an attic, trying to chew through my restraints.” Mel Gibson has been winning standing ovations around Hollywood for his latest movie, believing the perception in Hollywood is that he has spent the last decade “somewhere in an attic, trying to chew through my restraints.”

Speaking from his home in Marrakesh, Morocco, where he is putting the finishing touches on "Kaos," a 400-page retrospective of his career to be published by Taschen in April, Watson shared memories about some of his best-known subjects. The key to taking celebrity portraits, he says, is doing research about the subject to find ways to put them at ease. For instance, when the espresso-loving Al Pacino arrived at Watson's studio, he found the photographer equipped with the exact espresso maker and brand of coffee that Pacino used in his own home.

"Creative control over the picture is very important," Watson says, "but even more important than that is the creative preparation to do the picture."

Albert Hitchcock

For his first celebrity portrait, in 1973, Watson found himself directing film director Alfred Hitchcock.

"The photograph was done for Harper's Bazaar for their Christmas issue. Not many people knew, Alfred Hitchcock was a gourmet chef, and he was giving his recipe to cook a Christmas goose. The magazine asked for a picture of Hitchcock holding a plate with cooked goose on it. This was the first thing I'd done for the magazine. I thought about it overnight, and thought about something more fun. He was always in a jacket and tie, and I didn't want him looking like a maitre d' in a restaurant. I thought we could have him hold the goose by the neck. It would add a second story of him possibly having strangled the goose before he cooked it."

Steve Jobs

The iconic image that eventually became the cover of the Walter Isaacson biography was shot on film, much to Jobs' chagrin. ("I said, 'I don't feel that digital is 100 percent there yet,' " Watson recalls. "And he said, 'Well, you know, I sort of agree with you. But we will get there.' ")

"I read a lot about him, and I pretty much knew, to state the obvious, he was a perfectionist. So the shoot was pre-organized and pre-planned. I insisted in getting in the Apple studio, where I shot 2 1/2 hours ahead, so that when he came in, of course, right on time, I was totally prepared and totally lit. There was a mark on the floor where he was going to go. … Just before he arrived, the PR person said to me, 'Mr Watson, I just want to let you know that Steve hates photographers.' Not that I'm ever nervous, but … just as he was about to arrive I was thinking about what I could say that might make him a little bit happier. I had him for an hour, so when he walked through the door, he was very nice, and I said to him, 'Actually I have good news… I only need you for about 35 minutes, not an hour.' And it was like I had given him a Christmas present, because he had gotten 25 minutes of his life back. He was very happy. … He asked, 'What do you want me to do?' I had this thought out, and I said, 'Can you just give me a look that you're across the table from all the people at Apple, and you have an idea and they don't like it.' It took a minute or two for him to stop laughing, and he said, 'That's the easiest thing for me to do in the world, because I deal with that every day.' And that's the look he gave me. It was, 'You're wrong, and I'm right.' "

David Bowie

Watson compared preparation he did for Bowie to the approach he took with Jobs.

"He's a similar, smart guy, and creative. If you look at some of David Bowie's houses, that he himself did and supervised, you can see that creativity is running through everything he does. So when you go to photograph somebody like that, it's very important to have some kind of concept ready for him. I had already alerted him by phone that I had several surreal ideas to photograph him with, basically based on Dadaist and surrealists of the 1930s and '40s, and he loved the idea. When you have strong ideas before somebody comes, the shooting goes very quickly."

Jack Nicholson

An iconic picture of Nicholson blowing smoke rings was not something Watson prepared for, but he was ready nonetheless.

"You want to be creatively prepared to do a shot, but always leave a small window of opportunity there for spontaneity. Of course, if something magical happens, then that can absolutely make the picture. … I had been set up in the studio with multiple mirrors to do multiple Jack Nicholsons in the mirrors. When he arrived, he had a cigar, and he said, 'Where can I put it out?' And I said, 'I can do some pictures with you smoking. It's fine.' And he said, 'You know, I can blow smoke rings.' Having multiple pictures in multiple mirrors of Jack Nicholson, and have him blowing smoke rings, you can do a shot like that in five minutes."