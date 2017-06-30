Arcade Fire roams weird Miami for 'Signs of Life' in new music video

UFOs have descended on sunny Miami in “Signs of Life,” a music video released Friday by indie-rock band Arcade Fire.

Directed by Miami film collective Borscht Corporation, the video is the latest single from Arcade Fire’s forthcoming album, “Everything Now” (out July 28).

Even the plot of the video, featuring Miami actor Shariff Earp and Detroit artist Carly Mark, is quintessential Miami. Propelled by a disco-inspired beat and a stomp-and-clap rhythm, “Signs of Life” follows an attractive couple dashing around the city, Mulder and Scully-style, in search of alien life.

The couple speed along on airboats in the Everglades, spot hovering UFOs while descending the steps of the Perez Art Museum Miami, go boating on Biscayne Bay and soak in local art at the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami.

“Signs of Life” smacks of a love letter to Miami’s weirdness, which may seem surprising coming from Arcade Fire, a band whose international tours have rarely visited South Florida. The last time the band was in town, Win Butler and company performed two nights of intimate concerts at the Little Haiti Cultural Center in support of their 2013 album, “Reflektor.”

The music video is likewise a coup for Borscht Corporation, still riding a wave of popularity thanks to the Miami-set drama “Moonlight,” which won eight Academy Awards including Best Picture in March and was directed by Barry Jenkins, a Liberty City native. After Jenkins filmed the 2011 short film “Chlorophyll” for the Borscht Film Festival, co-founder Andrew Hevia paired Jenkins with Miami-raised playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney, and both went on to create “Moonlight.”

Arcade Fire is hardly finished with Miami. Earlier this month, the band announced a Sept. 23 performance at the Watsco Center at the University of Miami in support of “Everything Now.” More information on Arcade Fire’s Infinite Content Tour is available at LiveNation.com and ArcadeFire.com.

