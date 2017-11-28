Art Basel 2017 party guide: All the events you can actually attend

When Art Basel week returns Dec. 4-10, Miami will again transform into a decadent social spectacle of glitzy VIP parties, celebrity-studded pop-ups and hotel-rooftop shindigs. A bigger spectacle than usual, anyway.

Not part of a Kardashian’s well-heeled entourage? Passing the velvet ropes at Art Basel parties is notoriously difficult for the nonfamous. Still, there’s an Art Basel party for everyone this year, and “invitation-only” doesn’t necessarily mean “off-limits.”

Below are the not-to-be-missed Art Basel 2017 parties that will be open to the public, from marijuana-themed-art pop-ups to nightclub sets by Rick Ross and Paris Hilton. Dress accordingly.

Monday, Dec. 4

Murk Mondays (with Oscar G, Lazaro Casanova, Ralph Falcon and others), 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4, at Coyo Taco, 2300 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-573-8228 or Coyo-Taco.com.

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Red Bull Sound Select (with A.Chal, Twelve’Len, and Nick León), 10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; $3 with RSVP to RedBullSoundSelect.com, $10 without; 305-375-0001 or TheGroundMiami.com

Favela Beach Nightlife Is Beautiful (hosted by muralist Mr. Brainwash), 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, at Wall Lounge, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; $40 via Tablelist.com; 305-938-3130 or WallMiami.com

Rum and Bass – Art Basel Kickoff Block Party (with Walshy Fire of Major Lazer and others), 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, at Coyo Taco, 2300 NW Second Ave., Miami; $20 via Eventbrite.com; 305-573-8228 or Coyo-Taco.com

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Superfine! Midnight Vernissage (with cocktails and performance art), 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, at Superfine! art fair, 56 NE 29th St., Miami; $50 via Eventbrite.com; Superfine.world

An Alchemical Feast Art Basel (a dinner party with DJs and dancing), 6 p.m.-midnight Wednesday, Dec. 6, at Lemon City Studios, 261 NE 73rd St., Miami; $20-$65 via Ticketleap.com; 305-781-0565 or LemonCityStudios.co

You and Me Art Basel Edition (with Neverdogs, Vanjee and Hugo Bianco), 11 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, at Ora Nightclub, 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; $20; 305-912-1010 or OraNightclub.com

Villa Azur’s Wednesday Night Dinner Party (with DJ Cruz and Stephan M), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, at Villa Azur, 309 23rd St., Miami; free admission; 305-763-8688 or VillaAzurMiami.com

Thursday, Dec. 7

Rick Ross, 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, at Rockwell, 743 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-793-3882 or RockwellMiami.com

Burlesque Dinner Party (food, cocktails and artful stripteasing), 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, at Vagabond Kitchen and Bar, 7301-A Biscayne Blvd., Miami; $10 via Eventbrite.com; 305-400-8420 or TheVagabondHotel.com

Get Real (the DJ side project of Green Velvet and Claude VonStroke), 11 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, at Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; $12-$50 via Ticketfly.com. 786-357-6456 or ClubSpace.com

ArtWithPurpose x Katsuya Art Basel Party (a charity art show to benefit Puerto Rico), 2-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, at SLS South Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; $75 via Eventbrite.com; 305-674-1701 or SLSHotels.com/SouthBeach

Friday, Dec. 8

Desert Hearts (DJ party with Mikey Lion, Lee Reynolds, Marbs and Porkchop), 11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, at Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; $15-$30 via ResidentAdvisor.net; 305-531-6666 or TradeMia.com and Facebook event page

Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series Finale (hosted by Issa Rae and Artsy and featuring unannounced celebrities), 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, at Villa Casa Casuarina, 1116 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach; invite-only, but enter to win a VIP pass via BombayArtisan.com. 786-485-2200 or VMMiamiBeach.com

Crew Love (with Soul Clap, David Marston, the Fitness and Pony, PillowTalk and others), 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, at Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami; $30 via ResidentAdvisor.net; 305-456-5613 or ElectricPickleMiami.com

Saturday, Dec. 9

High Society – Basel Party for the CannaSocialite (the art and music will be marijuana-themed), 10:30 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at NorthWynn Studios, 411 NW 36th St., Miami; $20 via Eventbrite.com; 407-490-4207 or ArtFourTwenty.com