Girls' Club Collection moving, will present pop-up events

Girls’ Club Collection, the longtime hub for female-driven and feminist art in downtown Fort Lauderdale, is moving north.

Francie Bishop Good’s 10-year-old space on Northeast Second Street, which doubled as the artist’s studio and public gallery, will relocate this summer to its new home six blocks north, a 4,000-square-foot warehouse in Flagler Village. Girls’ Club shut its doors to the public on Feb. 25 after a closing reception for its exhibit “Pink Noise: Flexing the Frequency.”

“Ten years is a long time, man,” Good says. “It’s very expensive to keep this gallery going every year, and we’re sort of moving into a small space for smaller performances.”

The gallery, which Good opened in 2007, will remain open to staff through June while they transport Girls’ Club’s private collection to the new warehouse. Good declined to give an exact address, but suggested it would be located near the MASS arts district. The new warehouse, like the previous gallery, will also offer public art exhibits, she says.

During the interim, director Sarah Michelle Rupert says the itinerant gallery will present Offsite, a bill of pop-up events that will begin with “Along the Shadow of the River” from Miami artist Christina Pettersson.

On Thursday, March 9, at the Fort Lauderdale Historical Society, Pettersson’s performance-art project will spotlight Fort Lauderdale’s female pioneers, including real estate developer Mary Brickell , schoolteacher Ivy Stranahan and Frankee Lewis, an early landowner along the city’s New River.

“These are the forgotten ladies of Fort Lauderdale,” Rupert says.

Miami experimental musician Tara Long, arts educator Octavia Yearwood, standup comedian Jessica Farr and others will portray the women while wearing period costumes at the Historical Society building.

Three more pop-up performances will follow, including an April performance by Jenny Larsson, a May 6 program with Vanessa Garcia and a June 2 show with Jen Clay. All performances will be free.

“We’re mashing up a bunch of dance-meets-visual-arts-meets-music-meets-film,” Rupert says of the pop-up series, which will partner with Broward organizations.

For more information, go to GirlsClubCollection.org.

