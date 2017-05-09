At 'Nerdcore V' art show, the power of the dark side

We remain a firm believer that Greedo shot first and missed, scoundrel that he is, inside the darkened Mos Eisley spaceport cantina renowned for its stiff drinks and outbreaks of shocking violence.

The villainous scum of the “Star Wars” universe and other pop-culture evildoers will be celebrated during “Nerdcore V: Tales of the Cantina,” a group art show that will open Saturday, May 13, at Ink and Pistons Slushbox Gallery in West Palm Beach.

Some 50 works by 30 artists will decorate the walls of the Slushbox, Amanda and JR Linton’s hub of lowbrow art, including tributes to Kylo Ren, the brooding bad guy of “Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens,” along with a portrait of Darth Vader applying his signature death grip. The criminals and brutes from video games, comics, cartoons, Japanese anime, Transformers and 1980s cult television shows, will also be celebrated.

Darren F. Gideon's portrait of Darth Vader applying a death grip is part of "Nerdcore V: Tales of the Cantina," a group art show opening Saturday, May 13, at Ink and Pistons Slushbox Gallery.

When: May 13 through July 1 (opening reception: 7-11 p.m. Saturday, May 13)



Where: Ink and Pistons Slushbox Gallery, 2716 S. Dixie Highway, No. 101, West Palm Beach



Cost: Free



Contact: 561-832-4655 or InkAndPistons.com



