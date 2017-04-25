Downtown Hollywood murals move indoors for 'Outside In'

Five years have passed since artists slapped the first coat of paint on buildings around Young Circle for the Downtown Hollywood Mural Project, the city’s ambitious plan to cover the city in pop murals. All told, 24 muralists have added portraits of doe-eyed mermaids and landscapes filled with wrench-wielding robots, and 22 are still on display.

To mark the occasion, the Art and Culture Center of Hollywood’s “Outside In: The Downtown Hollywood Mural Project Exhibition” a collection of photos, sketches and new installations from the artists who created the murals, will open Friday, April 28. Diana Contreras, who created a 2015 mural of a bikini-clad pinup model in the display window of Melina’s Lingerie Shoppe on Hollywood Boulevard, will present early watercolor paintings of the model at the gallery.

Meanwhile, Georgeta Fondos, who painted a nautically themed mural on the corner of Harrison Street and 20th Avenue, will debut her installation of fabric jellyfish suspended from the gallery’s ceiling.

Early watercolor paintings of the woman in Diana Contrera's 2015 mural, shown above, are on display at the Art and Culture Center of Hollywood.

“It’s really interesting comparing new works in the gallery to the murals they did a couple of blocks away,” says Jill Weisberg, the co-curator of “Outside In.” “For some, you’d never be able to guess which murals these artists made.”

Also opening on April 28 is the textile art show “Plush.”

When: Friday, April 28, through June 4 (opening reception: 6-9 p.m. April 28)

Where: Art and Culture Center of Hollywood, 1650 Harrison St.

Cost: $4-$10

Contact: 954-921-3274 or ArtAndCultureCenter.org

