Zoo Miami animals create art for Wynwood exhibition

Peggy, a senior female African elephant at Zoo Miami, is a regular Jackson Pollock. Helped by a trainer with a steady grip, the elderly pachyderm swished a canvas with a blue-tipped paintbrush, adding to smears of orange and brown.

Peggy’s painting joins “Savage: Art Made by Animals,” an exhibition of works created by animals and their handlers at Zoo Miami, which will open to the public on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Macaya Gallery in Wynwood.

The show, a fundraiser for Zoo Miami and the South Florida chapter of the American Association of Zookeepers, explores how animals and trainers collaborated on the paintings, and how paint’s motion and texture on canvas can explain animal behaviors. The exhibit includes works (some titles: “Croc Chaos,” “Chimp Splatter”) from several of Zoo Miami’s captive creatures, including snakes, chimpanzees and crocodiles.

Saturday’s Wynwood gathering will feature free snacks, a cash bar, live music and encounters with animals, presumably so the curious can bend the artist’s ears (or at least pick mites off their fur), or ask Grant the Zebra what cool, edgy stuff he’s doing next.

When: Saturday, Aug. 26 (opening reception: 7-10 p.m. Aug. 26)

Where: Macaya Gallery, 145 NW 36th St., Miami

Cost: Free

Contact: 305-251-0400 or ZooMiami.org/Savage

CAPTION The Perez Art Museum Miami's new exhibit "Spots, Dots, Pips, Tiles" explores the history, politics and popularity of dominoes. The Perez Art Museum Miami's new exhibit "Spots, Dots, Pips, Tiles" explores the history, politics and popularity of dominoes. CAPTION The Perez Art Museum Miami's new exhibit "Spots, Dots, Pips, Tiles" explores the history, politics and popularity of dominoes. The Perez Art Museum Miami's new exhibit "Spots, Dots, Pips, Tiles" explores the history, politics and popularity of dominoes. CAPTION There's a new underwater show at The Wreck Bar in Fort Lauderdale. But it's not your typical mermaid show. It's underwater burlesque. Performer MeduSirena is the mind behind the show, which is inspired in classic Esther Williams Hollywood movies and Las Vegas shows, such as "Jubilee!" There's a new underwater show at The Wreck Bar in Fort Lauderdale. But it's not your typical mermaid show. It's underwater burlesque. Performer MeduSirena is the mind behind the show, which is inspired in classic Esther Williams Hollywood movies and Las Vegas shows, such as "Jubilee!" CAPTION Oakland Park photojournalist Larry Singer's images of U2's Bono, Mick Jagger, Bob Dylan, Van Halen and Alice Cooper are on display for new "Rockin'" exhibit at Studio 18 in Pembroke Pines. Oakland Park photojournalist Larry Singer's images of U2's Bono, Mick Jagger, Bob Dylan, Van Halen and Alice Cooper are on display for new "Rockin'" exhibit at Studio 18 in Pembroke Pines. CAPTION The popular eerie podcast, set in a fictional desert town, will visit the Olympia Theater in Miami on Friday, July 7. The popular eerie podcast, set in a fictional desert town, will visit the Olympia Theater in Miami on Friday, July 7. CAPTION Lorraine Marks-Field founded the Florida Inter-generational Orchestra in 2005 with the idea of bringing children and adults together as a way of motivating young musicians to keep practicing and growing. Lorraine Marks-Field founded the Florida Inter-generational Orchestra in 2005 with the idea of bringing children and adults together as a way of motivating young musicians to keep practicing and growing.

pvalys@southflorida.com or 954-356-4364