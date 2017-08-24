Zoo Miami animals create art for Wynwood exhibition

Peggy, a senior female African elephant at Zoo Miami, is a regular Jackson Pollock. Helped by a trainer with a steady grip, the elderly pachyderm swished a canvas with a blue-tipped paintbrush, adding to smears of orange and brown.
Peggy’s painting joins “Savage: Art Made by Animals,” an exhibition of works created by animals and their handlers at Zoo Miami, which will open to the public on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Macaya Gallery in Wynwood.
The show, a fundraiser for Zoo Miami and the South Florida chapter of the American Association of Zookeepers, explores how animals and trainers collaborated on the paintings, and how paint’s motion and texture on canvas can explain animal behaviors. The exhibit includes works (some titles: “Croc Chaos,” “Chimp Splatter”) from several of Zoo Miami’s captive creatures, including snakes, chimpanzees and crocodiles.
Saturday’s Wynwood gathering will feature free snacks, a cash bar, live music and encounters with animals, presumably so the curious can bend the artist’s ears (or at least pick mites off their fur), or ask Grant the Zebra what cool, edgy stuff he’s doing next.
When: Saturday, Aug. 26 (opening reception: 7-10 p.m. Aug. 26)
Where: Macaya Gallery, 145 NW 36th St., Miami
Cost: Free
Contact: 305-251-0400 or ZooMiami.org/Savage
pvalys@southflorida.com or 954-356-4364