He's got mail (and he's going to spend 39 days deleting it)

Brian Feldman has neglected his email inbox for nearly a decade, and the spam has piled up. For the next 39 days for his performance-art project "Inbox Zero," Feldman will sequester himself in a dim, closetlike space inside the main gallery at the Art and Culture Center of Hollywood, and attempt to delete a mind-numbing backlog of 36,400 emails from his laptop. That's 1,113 emails every day, or 159 every hour.
That's not all. Feldman will also be dressed in purple wizard robes, and he'll broadcast the entire Sisyphean task from his Periscope account, @brianfeldman, and video project his email inbox onto a wall behind his desk so anyone can monitor his progress.
Feldman is doubtful he'll finish in time. Hundreds of spam emails replenish his inbox daily, and his address, projects@brianfeldman.com, will be displayed for museumgoers to send messages. The Orlando artist, who spent nine years stockpiling these unread emails, acknowledges how boring "Inbox Zero" will seem to gallery visitors.
"I think of it as an endurance test," says Feldman, 36, adding that years of blindly signing up for theater newsletters and gallery mailing lists created this email mountain. "I've heard so many interpretations from friends about what I'm doing, that it's dealing with our sad dependence on technology. I just want to get rid of all my damn emails."
"Inbox Zero" is one of many experimental diversions that highlight the Art and Culture Center's "8thAll-Media Juried Biennial," a group show opening Friday, Jan. 20. The exhibit rounds up 77 works by 63 Florida artists (mostly from South Florida), whittled down from a field of 391 submissions by guest juror Katherine Pill, the contemporary-art curator at Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg. During the Jan. 20 reception, prizes will be doled out for best in show ($3,000), first place ($2,000), second place ($1,000), third place ($500) and honorable mentions.
"Life and death and rebirth is what I see in a lot of these pieces," says Laura Marsh, the Art and Culture Center's curator. "All of these works have to do with identity. Artists can't help but make works about themselves."
The sculpture "Twisted Helix," described as a "self-portrait" in Lauren Shapiro's artist statement, is a stalactite-like cluster of white molecules that suspend from the gallery ceiling. Elsewhere, Selina Roman's photo "You Seemed Interested" depicts a model wearing a multicolored body suit and a dreadlocked wig, which she wraps around grotesque, oversize lips.
Gina Cunningham's plastic boat installation hovers inches above a pond in the Art and Culture Center's sculpture garden. The boats were inspired by a residency in Varanasi, India, where she witnessed locals floating funeral pyres along the Ganges River. Finally, Giannina Coppiano Dwin's salt mandala "Infinitum" rests on a foot-tall pedestal in a side gallery. To create the mandala, inspired by the painstaking sand paintings of Tibetan Buddhist monks, Dwin used tiny brushes and picks to nudge individual grains of salt around. Dwin will destroy the mandala during the show's opening reception.
In an adjoining gallery, Andrew Nigon's solo show "The Garden of Yellow and Pink" features a sculptural installation inspired by the Garden of Eden, filled with disembodied body parts made from plastic, steel and wood. The former Miami artist's show will also open Jan. 20.
The "8th All-Media Juried Biennial" will open with a reception 5-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Art and Culture Center of Hollywood, 1650 Harrison St. The exhibit, closing March 5, will feature a curator talk 7 p.m. Feb. 6. Admission is $10 for reception, $4-$7 thereafter. Call 954-921-3274 or go to ArtandCultureCenter.org.
