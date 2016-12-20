Horny devils will strut through downtown Fort Lauderdale for Krampus festival

This Friday in Fort Lauderdale's Himmarshee Village, the busy bar drag will feature a sinister addition to the usual twinkling lights and tinsel: a parade of terrifying mountain goblins. A shaggy-furred holiday devil spun from Austro-Bavarian folklore, the Krampus serves as Santa Claus' evil sidekick, and is known for handing out coal to misbehaving children and for kidnapping them in burlap sacks. Which means adults should be safe when a procession of Krampuses begins marching down Himmarshee dressed in fur capes and bells. The spectacle (and costumes) were designed by a team of puppeteers led by Jim Hammond, who also programs the much larger skeletal strut Florida Day of the Dead every November. At 6:30 p.m., visitors can pick up free costumes at Esplanade Park, then strut along the Riverwalk and into neighboring bars. The parade ends with an "Alpine toast" at speakeasy-style bar Stache.

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23

Where: Esplanade Park, 400 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale

Cost: Free

Contact: Like Florida Krampus on Facebook.

