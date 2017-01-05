Outsider art 'pioneers' on display in Fort Lauderdale

Back when the NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale called itself the Fort Lauderdale Museum of Art in 1987, it hosted "A Separate Reality – Florida Eccentrics," a motley of self-taught Floridians with zero art experience and little desire for artistic acclaim.

On the 30th anniversary of that show, the Fort Lauderdale Historical Society is revisiting the same "outsider artists" for "Reinterpreting the Pioneer," a collection of works by 20 locals led by Purvis Young, the late self-taught painter who coaxed visions of his Overtown neighborhood's decay on street scrap. Also featured are paintings from original Florida Highwaymen Mary Ann Carroll and Alfred Hair, self-taught African-American artists whose 1950s and '60s landscapes of wild Florida are widely collected.

A reception on Jan. 6, with a handful of the artists present, will include a lecture by Florida Atlantic University professor Caren Neile. On Jan. 8, HistoryMiami's Paul George and International Ballet Festival of Miami founder Pedro Pablo Pena will discuss the history of early Latino settlers in South Florida.

When: Through March 5 (reception is 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, and panel is 4 p.m. Jan. 8)

Where: Fort Lauderdale Historical Society, 231 SW Second Ave.

Cost: Free for Jan. 6 reception, $10 for Jan. 8 panel

Contact: 954-463-4431 or FortLauderdaleHistoricalSociety.org and Eventbrite.com

