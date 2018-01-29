Hair neckties and other ‘SouthXeast’ art at Florida Atlantic University

Delray Beach photographer Michelle Lisa Polissaint finds inspiration in the quiet, domestic spaces of her family and friends. Polissant’s sun-drenched image “Bathroom Floor,” for example, smacks of the mundane: the photograph captures a crumpled blue dress on the bathroom floor, sunlight through the bathroom window hitting the linoleum tile.
It is this intimate attention to detail that separates Polissaint from the brighter , louder experimental works in the fifth edition of “SouthXeast: Contemporary Southeastern Art,” set to open Friday, Feb. 2, in the trio of galleries on Florida Atlantic University’s Boca Raton campus.
Hand-picked by gallery director Rod Faulds and FAU alum Cynthia Stucki, “SouthXeast” is hosted once every three years and features 14 emerging artists hailing from eight Southeastern states. These artists include Tampa-based Robert Aiosa, whose 22-foot-high installation of wooden crossbeams and scaffolding in the lobby outside FAU’s Schmidt Center Gallery dwarfs the drawings, paintings and sculptures in “SouthXeast.”
Other standouts include Rebecca Drolen’s “Hair Tie,” a black-and-white image of a woman wearing her own ponytail as a necktie. John Powers’ installation “Haliades,” meanwhile, shows three motor-powered wooden platforms that ripple like ocean waves against projected video of a cloudy sky.
When: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday Friday, Feb. 2; through March 24
Where: Ritter Art Gallery (through March 2) and Schmidt Center Gallery (through March 24) at Florida Atlantic University, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton
Cost: Free
Contact: 561-297-2661 or FAU.edu/Galleries
