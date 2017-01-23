Soul pioneer Marvin Gaye inspires Miramar photo exhibit

On his landmark 1971 album “What’s Going On,” Motown pioneer Marvin Gaye sang in the voice of a disillusioned Vietnam War veteran who lamented the shattered American dream of the 1970s. Gaye’s 11th album was a dark, jazzy song cycle and an evolution for the sensual R&B singer, fixed on an America corrupted by police brutality, drug abuse, poverty, urban decay and racial inequality.

Themes from “What’s Going On” inspired a new photo exhibit at the Ansin Family Gallery Miramar Cultural Center and ArtsPark. The show’s 24 vintage photos, capturing civic unrest in South Florida and across the country between 1961 and 1974, are on loan from the Motown Museum, Fort Lauderdale Historical Society and the Miami Herald.

This photograph of Black Panther Party members from the late 1960s is featured in "What's Going On: Marvin Gaye's America," on view at the Ansin Family Gallery at Miramar Cultural Center and ArtsPark.

Highlights include a 1966 photo of an NAACP protest led by U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings in front of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department; an image taken on the first Earth Day on April 22, 1970 (an inspiration for Gaye’s environmentally minded single “Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)”); and a photo of Gaye performing at a 1974 Miami concert.

“What I did was look at the lyrics that Marvin Gaye had for putting his album together, and assembled a kind of time capsule that will take people back to that era,” curator Tameka Hobbs says.

Hobbs will host a discussion about Gaye’s legacy at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25, and there will be a free racial inequality talk hosted by the Miami Shores People of Color from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 11 and Feb. 25.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays and Fridays and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; through March 30

Where: Ansin Family Gallery at Miramar Cultural Center, 2400 Civic Center Place

Cost: Free

Contact: 954-602-4500 or MiramarCulturalCenter.org

