'Community Justice' exhibit at FAU revisits political activism of the '60s and '70s

In Ruth-Marion Baruch’s photograph of a 1968 Black Panther in Oakland, Calif., a young black mother glances over her shoulder, a newborn clutched to her chest. Her eyes convey anxiety and uncertainty.

Baruch’s black-and-white candid is one of the first images to greet visitors at Florida Atlantic University’s Ritter Art Gallery, hosting the new photo-driven show “Community Justice: The Black Panther Party and Other Civil Rights Movements.” It’s one of several images in this gallery that seeks to humanize the militant civil-rights group, which was demonized in the media.

Pirkle Jones captures a Black Panther demonstration in front of a courthouse during civil-rights leader Huey Newton's trial.

In the 50-plus images of “Community Justice,” photographers train a sympathetic lens on the plight of the civil-rights organizations of the late 1960s and early ’70s, including the Latino-led Young Lords, the American Indian Movement and the United Farm Workers. The exhibit marks the 50th anniversary of the Black Panthers’ founding in 1966, but carries parallels to present-day struggles, including Black Lives Matter and the Dakota Access Pipeline protest.

“It keeps happening over and over. Look at the women’s march in [Washington, D.C.] last weekend,” says FAU gallery director W. Rod Faulds, who organized the show with multimedia professor Chris Robe. “We’re not trying to incite activism now, but if one were looking for ways to go against the status quo, hey, there are plenty of rich examples in this exhibit.”

Perhaps the strongest portraits on display here are the 17 Black Panther images from Baruch and her husband, Pirkle Jones, who photographed the trial of Huey P. Newton, the Black Panthers co-founder who was sentenced to two years in prison for involuntary manslaughter. Their photos range from violent to hopeful. Bullet holes riddle the window of the Panthers’ Oakland headquarters, tearing through decals and posters bearing the name of Eldridge Cleaver, the party’s minister of information. Couples embrace in nearby photos. Images from photographer Stephen Shames highlight the Panthers’ relief programs: a nurse hands medicine to an elderly black woman, while two women pose with bags labeled “People’s Free Food Program.”

In Minneapolis in the early 1970s, photographer Ilka Hartmann documented the American Indian Movement, a civil-rights group led by Native Americans who spoke out against racism and slum housing.

The photos, most on loan from the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach and from San Francisco-based photographer Ilka Hartmann, are paired with several artifacts. In display cases and projected on the walls are newsletter clippings published by the Young Lords, newsreel footage filmed about the Black Panthers and interviews shot by the People’s Video Theater, a short-lived group that captured protests by early 1970s gay and lesbian activists.

Hartmann also photographed the Panthers, but her attention leaned toward groups such as the American Indian Movement. One series of images revisits a group of 89 men and women who occupied Alcatraz Island in 1969 for 19 months in protest against the federal government’s seizing Indian land. In another series following the United Farm Workers, agricultural employees who fought for the right to unionize, Hartmann documents a protest group in Salinas marching along crop fields.

Stephen Shames photographs Black Panther protester Gloria Abernathy during a boycott.

“Humanizing and demystifying these movements rather than stereotyping them is part of the goal,” Faulds says. “It’s all about showing how these groups worked together and cross-pollinated.”

A companion show at the university’s Schmidt Center Gallery, “Sharon Daniel: Secret Injustices 2007-2016,” probes the injustices of the U.S. prison system with four installations by the digital-media artist. Works examine racial bias, poverty and addiction of minorities and includes interviews with criminologists and incarcerated men and women.

“Community Justice: The Black Panther Party and Other Civil Rights Movements” is on view through March 4 at the Ritter Art Gallery at Florida Atlantic University, 777 Glades Road, in Boca Raton. Admission is free. A list of “Community Justice” programs is available here. Call 561-297-2661 or go to FAU.edu/Galleries.

