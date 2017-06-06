'Bold Beauty Project' showcases strength and spirit of women with disabilities

The walls of Debbie Brecker’s office on Broward College’s North Campus are covered with photographs of athletic triumphs. Here are images of Brecker crossing the finish line for a 10K walk for cerebral palsy in Australia, cheering after completing an adaptive snow-skiing course in New Zealand, and skydiving in the United States.

One photograph of the guidance counselor, who struggled with low self-esteem after being diagnosed with cerebral palsy as a teenager, is part of the exhibit “Bold Beauty Project,” which emphasizes the strength and spirit of women with disabilities. After seeing the exhibit during Art Basel week in December, Brecker brought the project to the second floor of the campus’ North Regional Library.

Some 20 glammed-up women appear in the “Bold Beauty Project,” posing with their wheelchairs or other support devices. Models include Shelly Baer, who was diagnosed with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis at age 3.

“It’s a diverse project to really showcase their strength and empowerment through photography,” says Baer, a leadership training director for University of Miami’s School of Medicine who created the exhibit in 2011. “We’re turning ideas of beauty on their head.”

