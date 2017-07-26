El Clasico: Miami artists make mossy portraits of soccer stars

Spanish clubs Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will clash this weekend for the El Clasico Miami at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, a rare matchup. It will be the first time the teams have faced off in the United States, and the game is being accompanied by a week of celebratory events around Miami.
Perhaps the most whimsical of the lot is “Portraits of El Clasico,” an exhibition of 10 giant portraits of FC Barcelona and Real Madrid players created entirely with garden moss. Designed by South Florida artists Paloma Teppa and Andrew “2Alas” Antonaccio, these botanical interpretations of soccer stars’ faces will hang on the walls of CMX Cinemas at Brickell City Centre starting Thursday, July 27.
To make the portraits, the artists used several pounds of moss from Teppa’s Miami-based botanical art gallery, Plant the Future, and 2Alas’ op art techniques.
The portraits include Barcelona FC forwards Lionel Messi and Neymar, but we’re hoping that Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s mossy mug looks as handsome as the real thing.
When: Through Sept. 4 (opening reception: 5:30-9 p.m. Thursday, July 27)
Where: CMX Cinemas at Brickell City Centre, 701 S. Miami Ave., fourth floor, Miami
Cost: Free with RSVP to RSVP@BrickellCityCentre.com
Contact: 786-288-3578 or BrickellCityCentre.com
pvalys@southflorida.com or 954-356-4364