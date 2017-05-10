NSU Art Museum dives into Duchamp's 'Fountain'

In April 1917, artist Marcel Duchamp created his most controversial work: a gleaming, porcelain urinal pockmarked with holes and inscribed with his pseudonym “R. Mutt” on the front. Duchamp’s work, titled “Fountain,” triggered an uproar in the art world after its submission to New York’s American Society of Independent Artists show. But the public never laid eyes on it, after the society’s board members rejected the machine-made urinal for being obscene. The snubbed artwork caused a scandal that was covered by New York newspapers, spurring interest in the show.

Duchamp’s world-famous “Fountain” is captured in a single 1917 photograph shot by Alfred Steiglitz, depicting the avant-garde artist’s ready-made in dramatic lighting. The urinal vanished shortly before the exhibit began — rumors suggested it was destroyed by the society’s president at the time, painter William Glackens — but its sudden absence, mystique and symbolism made it one of the most influential artworks of the 20th century, spawning countless homages, and raising questions about the artistic value of found objects.

Marcel Duchamp's 100-year-old urinal is still a rush, a new exhibit at the NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale argues. Here are eight photos from the new show. (NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale / Courtesy) (NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale / Courtesy)

An emblem of the radical shift in modern art and the Dadaism movement, Duchamp’s urinal turns 100 in 2017. It is the focus of the NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale’s new show, “Some Aesthetic Decisions: Centennial Celebration of Marcel Duchamp’s Fountain.”

But just how important was this urinal?

“The influence of ‘Fountain’ is so widespread, you can point to almost any modern artwork and find where Duchamp changed the conversation about art,” says Bonnie Clearwater, director of the NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale, on a recent tour of the museum. “It created two different camps of support: You can either find beauty everywhere, including in a mundane, machine-made object, or you can realize, like I believe Duchamp did, that the urinal had no artistic value.”

In a spring 1917 letter to his sister in France, Duchamp, sounding near giddy, described his work as “une pissotière en porcelain” (a porcelain urinal) that would cause a stir in American newspapers. But he warned against labeling it an art object.

Shoshana Wayne Gallery / Courtesy Rachel Lachowicz's 1992 installation "Untitled (Lipstick Urinals)" was built using lipstick, wax, plaster and fiberglass. Rachel Lachowicz's 1992 installation "Untitled (Lipstick Urinals)" was built using lipstick, wax, plaster and fiberglass. (Shoshana Wayne Gallery / Courtesy)

Steiglitz’s photograph — the only verified image of Duchamp’s urinal — appears on the second-floor gallery of the NSU Art Museum (caption beneath the image: “The exhibit refused by the Independents”). It is surrounded by more than 100 artworks by Andy Warhol, Jeff Koons, Julian Schnabel, Judy Fiskin and others. Clearwater says she’s been waiting 25 years to mount an exhibit based on Duchamp and his controversial ready-mades (bicycle wheels, steel combs, snow shovels), while writing the 1991 book “West Coast Duchamp” about the Dadaist’s influence on Pacific Coast artists.

Clearwater says the “time wasn’t right” during her previous stint as director of Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami (1996-2013), but as the 100th anniversary neared, she tapped the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh and other galleries to loan out works. Warhol’s “Brillo Soap Pads Box,” “Heinz Tomato Ketchup Box,” “Campbells’s Tomato Juice Box” and “Del Monte Peach Halves Box,” which re-create each brand’s commercial packaging on silkscreen plywood boxes, rest on large pedestals near the second-floor staircase. Clearwater describes these as ready-mades “with a human touch.”

Andy Warhol Museum / Courtesy Andy Warhol's "Brillo Soap Pads," a 1964 silkscreen created with ink and house paint on plywood. Andy Warhol's "Brillo Soap Pads," a 1964 silkscreen created with ink and house paint on plywood. (Andy Warhol Museum / Courtesy)

“Look here,” Clearwater says, pointing to the Brillo box’s faded label. “There’s drips. There’s splatters, deliberate inconsistencies in the printing. Duchamp picked the urinal because he thought it was neither in good taste nor bad taste. Warhol picked this label because he thought it was what made modern art tasteful.”

Also on display is one of Jeff Koons’ signature porcelain sculptures, “Balloon Dog (Blue),” which uses kitsch to question the value of art. Nearby, Rachel Lachowicz’s “Untitled (Lipstick Urinals)” puts a feminist spin on Duchamp’s “Fountain” with a row of deep-red urinals built from lipstick, wax, plaster and fiberglass.

Dr. and Mrs. Barry Silverman / Courtesy Jeff Koons' "Balloon Dog" is part of "Some Aesthetic Decisions: Centennial Celebration of Marcel Duchamp's Fountain." The show, celebrating the 100th anniversary of Duchamp's infamous urinal ready-made, will open May 13 at NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale. Jeff Koons' "Balloon Dog" is part of "Some Aesthetic Decisions: Centennial Celebration of Marcel Duchamp's Fountain." The show, celebrating the 100th anniversary of Duchamp's infamous urinal ready-made, will open May 13 at NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale. (Dr. and Mrs. Barry Silverman / Courtesy)

Pop artist Richard Pettibone created a series of five acrylic paintings of Steiglitz’s image of Duchamp’s “Fountain.” And Sherrie Levine’s “Fountain (Buddha),” a cast-bronze re-creation of the urinal, makes a reference to how art critics once likened the ready-made’s curvy shape to a seated Buddha. In painter and film director Julian Schabel’s “Veramente Bestia V (Girl With No Eyes),” he adds streaks of black paint to a found portrait of a blonde girl.

After “Fountain” was rejected from the American Society of Independent Artists show, Clearwater says Duchamp grew obsessed with preserving his urinal’s “aura,” with prolonging the mystery of its disappearance. In one popular theory, Glackens grew so frustrated with the controversy that he smashed the urinal.

“It’s a nice try, but I don’t think it’s true,” Clearwater says. “Duchamp wanted his urinal to have this aura for the next century. I think he knew that, 100 years later, we would still be trying to puzzle this out.”

“Some Aesthetic Decisions: Centennial Celebration of Marcel Duchamp’s Fountain” will open with a reception 5-8 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale, 1 E. Las Olas Blvd. Admission is $5-$12. Call 954-525-5500 or go to NSUArtMuseum.org.

