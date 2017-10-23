'Monster Fish' swarm at Frost Museum of Science

This week, the scariest sharp-toothed behemoths of the freshwater kingdom will lurk inside the Frost Museum of Science, where the exhibit “Monster Fish” will open this Saturday, Oct. 28.

The exhibit, subtitled “In Search of the Last River Giants,” reels in 20 species of rare, colossal fish that dwell in rivers and near deep-water reefs and shipwrecks around the world. “Monster Fish,” other than sounding like the next Syfy successor to the “Snarknado” franchise, shares its name with a Nat Geo Wild TV show hosted by Zeb Hogan, an aquatic ecologist who has spent 20 years hunting for the world’s biggest and rarest fish.

Hogan’s research informed the touring National Geographic exhibit, which includes a climbable 20-foot replica of a sawfish, so named for the ray’s long, toothy snout. “Monster Fish” will also explain how freshwater habitats let each fish grow to gargantuan size, along with conservation efforts to protect them.

Brant Allen / Courtesy Zeb Hogan, an aquatic ecologist and host of Nat Geo Wild's "Monster Fish," helped assembled the research for the Frost exhibit. Zeb Hogan, an aquatic ecologist and host of Nat Geo Wild's "Monster Fish," helped assembled the research for the Frost exhibit. (Brant Allen / Courtesy)

Other activities include “Minnow or Monster?,” which allows visitors to compare their body weight to a monster fish, and short videos of Hogan tracking down each species.

When: Saturday, Oct. 28, through March 31 (the exhibit will open during the museum’s 9:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 28 Spooky Science Monster Mash event)

Where: Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Cost: $20-$29

Contact: 305-434-9600 or FrostScience.org/MonsterFish

