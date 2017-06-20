Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens holding 40th anniversary bash

Long before its lantern festivals, tea ceremonies and art exhibits, the lush Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens began as a squat, open-air Japanese villa named “Yamato-kan.”

The villa, which opened in 1977, carries a permanent exhibit on the history of the Yamato Colony, a group of hardscrabble Japanese immigrants who farmed pineapples on land (now Delray Beach) owned by Henry Flagler’s Florida East Coast Railway. After Jo Sakai graduated from New York University in 1904, he bought 1,000 acres of land from Flagler, hiring farmers from his native Miyazu, Japan, to ship pineapples along Flagler’s railway.

Valerie Herpe / Courtesy The open-air Yamato-kan villa at the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens, which opened in 1977 On June 25, the Morikami will host a 40th anniversary celebration with music, food and activities. The open-air Yamato-kan villa at the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens, which opened in 1977 On June 25, the Morikami will host a 40th anniversary celebration with music, food and activities. (Valerie Herpe / Courtesy)

Blight eventually wiped out the farms, and most settlers returned to Japan, save George Morikami, who donated his farmland to be preserved as a Palm Beach County park.

June 25 will mark the 40th anniversary of the villa’s opening (the museum opened in 1993), and to celebrate, the Morikami will host a daylong bash with sushi, guided history tours and a 3 p.m. music performance in the theater. Visitors can also share mementos for a Morikami time capsule, and view the “Japan Through the Eyes of a Child" display in the Yamato-kan building.

When: 10 a.m. Sunday, June 25

Where: Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens, 4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach

Cost: $9-$15

Contact: 561-495-0233 or Morikami.org

CAPTION Broadway tour of 'Finding Neverland" at Broward Center overcomes shortcomings Broadway tour of 'Finding Neverland" at Broward Center overcomes shortcomings CAPTION Broadway tour of 'Finding Neverland" at Broward Center overcomes shortcomings Broadway tour of 'Finding Neverland" at Broward Center overcomes shortcomings CAPTION 'Dear Evan Hansen' wins big 'Dear Evan Hansen' wins big CAPTION Five South Florida bachelors were on ABC's "The Bachelorette", when it debuted May 22. Five South Florida bachelors were on ABC's "The Bachelorette", when it debuted May 22. CAPTION Frost Museum of Science, Pompano Beach Cultural Center and Frank gallery open in South Florida. Frost Museum of Science, Pompano Beach Cultural Center and Frank gallery open in South Florida. CAPTION Broadway and West End hit 'Matilda the Musical' runs through May 7 at the Broward Center in Fort Lauderdale. Broadway and West End hit 'Matilda the Musical' runs through May 7 at the Broward Center in Fort Lauderdale.

pvalys@southflorida.com or 954-356-4364