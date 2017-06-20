Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens holding 40th anniversary bash

Long before its lantern festivals, tea ceremonies and art exhibits, the lush Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens began as a squat, open-air Japanese villa named “Yamato-kan.”
The villa, which opened in 1977, carries a permanent exhibit on the history of the Yamato Colony, a group of hardscrabble Japanese immigrants who farmed pineapples on land (now Delray Beach) owned by Henry Flagler’s Florida East Coast Railway. After Jo Sakai graduated from New York University in 1904, he bought 1,000 acres of land from Flagler, hiring farmers from his native Miyazu, Japan, to ship pineapples along Flagler’s railway.
Blight eventually wiped out the farms, and most settlers returned to Japan, save George Morikami, who donated his farmland to be preserved as a Palm Beach County park.
June 25 will mark the 40th anniversary of the villa’s opening (the museum opened in 1993), and to celebrate, the Morikami will host a daylong bash with sushi, guided history tours and a 3 p.m. music performance in the theater. Visitors can also share mementos for a Morikami time capsule, and view the “Japan Through the Eyes of a Child" display in the Yamato-kan building.
When: 10 a.m. Sunday, June 25
Where: Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens, 4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach
Cost: $9-$15
Contact: 561-495-0233 or Morikami.org
