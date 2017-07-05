NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale celebrates 60th anniversary season with Frank Stella

This fall, the NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale will celebrate its 60th anniversary season with an artist heavyweight: Frank Stella, champion of abstract art.

By far the marquee exhibit of the museum’s 2017-18 season, “Frank Stella: Research and Development” will open Nov. 12 and take over nearly every gallery in the 28,000-square-foot museum.

The new exhibit will also feature an appearance by the minimalist icon himself, although the scheduled date for Stella, who’s 81, is still to be announced.

The exhibit will delve into the artist’s career from the 1950s through the present, tracing Stella’s 60-year odyssey working in painting and massive sculptures. Stella, who rose through New York’s art circles in the late 1950s, would eventually delve into history, geography, literature, music, zoology and architecture for his later works as he rejected the simple repetitions of minimalism.

The exhibit, closing July 8, 2018, is a coup for NSU Art Museum executive director Bonnie Clearwater, a longtime expert on Stella.

NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale / Courtesy "Herbes (Grass)," by the Belgian-born Dutch painter Corneille (1922-2010), will be part of "Human Animals: The Art of CoBrA." The exhibit will kick off the NSU Art Museum's 2017-18 season on Sunday, July 9. "Herbes (Grass)," by the Belgian-born Dutch painter Corneille (1922-2010), will be part of "Human Animals: The Art of CoBrA." The exhibit will kick off the NSU Art Museum's 2017-18 season on Sunday, July 9. (NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale / Courtesy)

The museum’s lineup, announced Wednesday, will kick off with “Human Animals: The Art of CoBrA,” opening Sunday, July 9. The last in the museum’s trio of shows about the post-World War II European avant-garde art clan CoBrA (Copenhagen, Brussels, Amsterdam), this survey (closing Oct. 8) presents animal-themed images that critique "human and collective cultures."

Opening later in the season, “Midnight in Paris and New York: Scenes from the Fin-De-Siecle” (Feb. 4-Oct. 14, 2018) chronicles a rapidly changing Paris at the turn of the 20th century, with its cafés, fashion and cabarets captured by William Glackens, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, Pablo Picasso and others.

The NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale is located at 1 E. Las Olas Blvd. Admission costs $5-$12. Call 954-525-5500, or go to NSUArtMuseum.org.

