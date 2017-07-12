ArtServe's 'RedEye' party to serve beer, comedy and LEBO

Why choose sleep when there’s “RedEye”? On Saturday, July 15, the lowbrow-art party and provocative mash-up of graffiti, music, film, fashion and pop culture will return for its 11th edition to ArtServe in Fort Lauderdale, anchored this year by muralist and “RedEye” featured artist David “LEBO” Le Batard.
Ahead of the party, Miami-based LEBO, whose cartoon-inspired murals appear in Wynwood and Miami Beach, has been cracking open paint cans during art workshops with military veterans through the United Way of Broward County. This year’s safari-themed gathering, subtitled “Untamed,” will take over the venue’s parking lot and lawn with food trucks and music (Michelle Rose Domb, AudioCrisis, the Takers and Leavers, Emily Sheila and Teri Catlin).
There will also be a video-game station, fashion shows, a cocktail bar, art merchandise, and a “Two-Hour Comedy Hour,” featuring performances by Miami comedian Fasil Malnik and others. For beer drinkers, there will be a Shipyard and South Beach Beer Garden, which will serve South Beach Brewing Company and Shipyard Brewing Company brews in LEBO-designed cups.
Meanwhile, the ArtServe gallery itself will be filled with 400 works by 121 artists, along with a vibe that ArtServe CEO Jaye Abbate describes as "a sensory-exploding underground art happening.” The “RedEye” exhibition will close July 28.
When: Party 6-10 p.m. Saturday, July 15; exhibition 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday through July 28
Where: ArtServe, 1350 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
Cost: Free, $15-$20 for “RedEye” party, $75 for VIP, $6 for War Memorial Auditorium parking
Contact: 954-462-8190 or ArtServe.org
