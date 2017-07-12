ArtServe's 'RedEye' party to serve beer, comedy and LEBO

Why choose sleep when there’s “RedEye”? On Saturday, July 15, the lowbrow-art party and provocative mash-up of graffiti, music, film, fashion and pop culture will return for its 11th edition to ArtServe in Fort Lauderdale, anchored this year by muralist and “RedEye” featured artist David “LEBO” Le Batard.

Ahead of the party, Miami-based LEBO, whose cartoon-inspired murals appear in Wynwood and Miami Beach, has been cracking open paint cans during art workshops with military veterans through the United Way of Broward County. This year’s safari-themed gathering, subtitled “Untamed,” will take over the venue’s parking lot and lawn with food trucks and music (Michelle Rose Domb, AudioCrisis, the Takers and Leavers, Emily Sheila and Teri Catlin).

ArtServe / Courtesy Muralist David "LEBO" Le Batard is the featured artist for "RedEye: Untamed," taking place Saturday, July 15, at ArtServe. Muralist David "LEBO" Le Batard is the featured artist for "RedEye: Untamed," taking place Saturday, July 15, at ArtServe. (ArtServe / Courtesy)

There will also be a video-game station, fashion shows, a cocktail bar, art merchandise, and a “Two-Hour Comedy Hour,” featuring performances by Miami comedian Fasil Malnik and others. For beer drinkers, there will be a Shipyard and South Beach Beer Garden, which will serve South Beach Brewing Company and Shipyard Brewing Company brews in LEBO-designed cups.

Meanwhile, the ArtServe gallery itself will be filled with 400 works by 121 artists, along with a vibe that ArtServe CEO Jaye Abbate describes as "a sensory-exploding underground art happening.” The “RedEye” exhibition will close July 28.

The 11th annual art party showcased about 270 graffiti-inspired works and installations from more than three dozen artists at ArtServe in Fort Lauderdale. Follow SouthFlorida.com on Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat.

When: Party 6-10 p.m. Saturday, July 15; exhibition 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday through July 28

Where: ArtServe, 1350 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

Cost: Free, $15-$20 for “RedEye” party, $75 for VIP, $6 for War Memorial Auditorium parking

Contact: 954-462-8190 or ArtServe.org

CAPTION The popular eerie podcast, set in a fictional desert town, will visit the Olympia Theater in Miami on Friday, July 7. The popular eerie podcast, set in a fictional desert town, will visit the Olympia Theater in Miami on Friday, July 7. CAPTION The popular eerie podcast, set in a fictional desert town, will visit the Olympia Theater in Miami on Friday, July 7. The popular eerie podcast, set in a fictional desert town, will visit the Olympia Theater in Miami on Friday, July 7. CAPTION The Perez Art Museum Miami's new exhibit "Spots, Dots, Pips, Tiles" explores the history, politics and popularity of dominoes. The Perez Art Museum Miami's new exhibit "Spots, Dots, Pips, Tiles" explores the history, politics and popularity of dominoes. CAPTION There's a new underwater show at The Wreck Bar in Fort Lauderdale. But it's not your typical mermaid show. It's underwater burlesque. Performer MeduSirena is the mind behind the show, which is inspired in classic Esther Williams Hollywood movies and Las Vegas shows, such as "Jubilee!" There's a new underwater show at The Wreck Bar in Fort Lauderdale. But it's not your typical mermaid show. It's underwater burlesque. Performer MeduSirena is the mind behind the show, which is inspired in classic Esther Williams Hollywood movies and Las Vegas shows, such as "Jubilee!" CAPTION Oakland Park photojournalist Larry Singer's images of U2's Bono, Mick Jagger, Bob Dylan, Van Halen and Alice Cooper are on display for new "Rockin'" exhibit at Studio 18 in Pembroke Pines. Oakland Park photojournalist Larry Singer's images of U2's Bono, Mick Jagger, Bob Dylan, Van Halen and Alice Cooper are on display for new "Rockin'" exhibit at Studio 18 in Pembroke Pines. CAPTION Lorraine Marks-Field founded the Florida Inter-generational Orchestra in 2005 with the idea of bringing children and adults together as a way of motivating young musicians to keep practicing and growing. Lorraine Marks-Field founded the Florida Inter-generational Orchestra in 2005 with the idea of bringing children and adults together as a way of motivating young musicians to keep practicing and growing.

pvalys@southflorida.com or 954-356-4364