Walter Wick's worlds of wonder

One of the most breathtaking works in Walter Wick’s studio, a wonderland of toys, gadgets and lighting rigs in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood, is his photograph “Balancing Act,” which depicts a dioroma of 188 objects perched atop a single, wobbly Lego brick.

“Balancing Act” is a science experiment disguised as a Rube Goldberg machine. Billiard balls, rubber ducks, dice, paper clips, a clown figurine, a blue yo-yo suspended on strings, miniature Hot Wheels cars and marbles are balanced on the lone Lego brick, behaving like counterweights on a series of thin, wooden shelves. The idea? To test the center of gravity, Wick says.

“It’s tough to be cerebral about science in children’s picture books — dangerous, even — because you can easily be boring,” Wick says during a recent tour of his studio. “That’s why I use nostalgic objects to lure people in. You could do this all on a computer and Photoshop all these toys into the image, but where’s the excitement in that? This is like close-up magic.”

Walter Wick / Courtesy Walter Wick's 1994 diorama "City Blocks," from his "I Spy" picture-book series, is on display in his solo exhibit "Games, Gizmos, and Toys in the Attic," on view at the Lowe Art Museum in Coral Gables. Walter Wick's 1994 diorama "City Blocks," from his "I Spy" picture-book series, is on display in his solo exhibit "Games, Gizmos, and Toys in the Attic," on view at the Lowe Art Museum in Coral Gables. (Walter Wick / Courtesy)

As the photographer and author behind the popular children’s picture-book series “I Spy” and “Can You See With I See?” Wick is hardly a magician, although his images do inspire awe. For 40 years and 27 books, Wick, 64, has built a career out of stuffing science lessons, puzzles, optical illusions and hidden treasures into elaborate photographic tableaux.

Now through Sept. 24, Wick’s elaborate puzzles are on display for his solo exhibition “Games, Gizmos, and Toys in the Attic” at the Lowe Art Museum at the University of Miami in Coral Gables. The exhibit features pages from his children’s books, including the “I Spy” (1992-1999) series, in which readers discover hidden objects inside dioramas that resemble miniature movie sets.

The Edgewater studio where Wick works is another hidden treasure. A sunlit loft with wide windows on the edge of Wynwood, the studio is subdivided by a tall, white bookshelf, packed with 19th century hardcover art and science books. A half-finished diorama is wedged into another corner, framed in lighting rigs. Nearby lie rows of plastic boxes packed with nostalgic playthings — the props of his trade — harvested from hobby shops and thrift stores. Handwritten labels on the boxes read, “Springs and Slinky’s,” “Marbles,” “Small Mirrors,” “Large Mirrors,” “Metal Gears.”

Walter Wick / Courtesy Walter Wick tinkers with optical illusions in his wooden-blocks-and-mirrors installation "Tricky Triangle." Walter Wick tinkers with optical illusions in his wooden-blocks-and-mirrors installation "Tricky Triangle." (Walter Wick / Courtesy)

Wick, who moved to Miami Beach in 2014, says this studio size is perfect for tinkering less ambitiously. After decades building the set pieces for “I Spy” and “Can You See What I See,” Wick is now inventing on a smaller scale. “With the old studio, it was getting hard not to do anything but these big, elaborate productions,” explains Wick, dressed in a blue T-shirt, jeans and black-rimmed glasses framing his face.

Wick, who’s soft-spoken, recalls being fascinated with conjuring small, toy-filled worlds ever since childhood, when he built mud forts filled with toy soldiers in his parents’ back yard. He also read Sears-Roebuck catalogs for inspiration, and stocked the family treehouse with set pieces fashioned from old skateboards, a unicycle (built from his sister’s old tricycle) and cardboard boxes. “I was a reluctant reader, and it was tough to sit still in classrooms,” Wick says.

After graduating from the Paier College of Art in Camden, Conn., Wick moved to New York’s Chelsea and SoHo neighborhoods in 1978, and designed puzzle illustrations for Games magazine and covers for Newsweek, Fortune and Psychology Today. Later, in 1992, Wick published “I Spy” through the children’s book publisher Scholastic, erecting dioramas in studios converted from old mills and abandoned firehouses he bought around rural Connecticut.

Walter Wick / Courtesy Walter Wick attended a recent reception for his solo exhibition "Games, Gizmos, and Toys in the Attic" at Lowe Art Museum at the University of Miami in Coral Gables. Walter Wick attended a recent reception for his solo exhibition "Games, Gizmos, and Toys in the Attic" at Lowe Art Museum at the University of Miami in Coral Gables. (Walter Wick / Courtesy)

Most dioramas take weeks to build, Wick says, and demand patience. But why does it satisfy him to spend many solitary hours positioning toy props? “The instinct that has been with me as long as I can remember is to create images that are extremely dense,” Wick says. “I like photographs that are an information dump, so you can savor the details of a picture. I remember seeing Bernice Abbot’s photographs of New York storefronts with food prices in the windows. The Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper Lonely Hearts Club Band” cover is a lovely, dense image. So it’s thrilling to create clutter.”

These days, Wick is steadfastly, stubbornly old-school, and while he’s adapted to the internet age — his YouTube and Instagram accounts carry his toy creations — he rejects the ease of using software to manipulate his dioramas. That hasn’t always worked in his favor. He says sluggish book sales in recent years forced him and his wife, Linda, to sell the Connecticut studio and move to Miami Beach “years ahead of schedule.”

“I prefer to do it the hard way,” Wick says. “The works I do are designed to be savored for a long time, which doesn’t always work in a fast, digital world. The best way to keep a reader’s attention is to defy expectation with every turn of the page.”

“Walter Wick: Games, Gizmos, and Toys in the Attic” is on view through Sept. 24 at the Lowe Art Museum at the University of Miami, 1301 Stanford Drive, in Coral Gables. Admission is $8-$12.50. Call 305-284-3535 or go to Miami.edu/Lowe.

pvalys@southflorida.com or 954-356-4364