Sen. Al Franken, accused of groping and kissing without consent, still scheduled to appear at Miami Book Fair Sunday

Sen. Al Franken, who on Thursday faced allegations of groping and kissing TV host Leeann Tweeden without her consent, is still scheduled to appear Sunday, Nov. 19, at the Miami Book Fair.

Franken, who is scheduled to close out the week-long literary festival on the Miami Dade College campus, is set to discuss his new memoir, “Al Franken, Giant of the Senate,” which charts his rise from “Saturday Night Live” political satirist to his election as a Minnesota senator in 2009.

Tweeden, a radio host for Los Angeles’ KABC, said Franken made sexual advances toward her while preparing for a USO tour sketch in 2006, three years before he took public office. In a first-person account of the incident published Thursday morning on the KABC website, Tweeden described a bawdy sketch the comedian wrote that required Tweeden and Franken to kiss.

She also included evidence, including a picture of Franken with his hands placed on Tweeden’s breasts while she slept on a cargo plane.

Reached on Thursday, Miami Book Fair founder Mitchell Kaplan says he was unaware of the “full story” behind the accusations against Sen. Franken. The memoir’s publisher, Hachette Book Group, could not be reached for comment, but Kaplan says Hachette hasn’t changed Sen. Franken’s book tour appearances.

“For now, as far as I know, it’s still on,” Kaplan says. “I just learned about this two minutes ago, so I don’t really have any comment.”

Franken is the latest in a new wave of sexual allegations against celebrities and politicos, including Harvey Weinstein, Senate candidate Roy Moore, Kevin Spacey, Dustin Hoffman, director James Toback and others.

This story will be updated. Check back for more information.

pvalys@southflorida.com or 954-356-4364