Hungry Girl to visit Posnack JCC; brunch with Charles Todd

Food is the subject of the Diane & Barry Wilen Jewish Book Festival event this month. Hungry Girl Lisa Lillien aims to satisfy the cravings with a presentation that includes food tastings from her books and a lifestyle bazaar with community health and lifestyle vendors.

Her latest book is “Hungry Girl Clean and Hungry Obsessed.”

The event begins at 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Orlove Auditorium, David Posnack Jewish Community Center, 5850 S. Pine Island Road, Davie. Tickets are $20 or $30 including a book. Contact 954-434-0499, ext. 336 or visit dpjcc.org/hungrygirl.

Todd at Book with Brunch

Charles Todd’s engrossing novels delve deep into WWI and the impact the Great War had those who were a part of it, from the officers and soldiers to battlefield nurses such as long-running character Bess Crawford. The latest novel “A Casualty of War” begins in 1918 on a battlefield with Bess tending the wounded when the war is officially over. “A Casualty of War” continues Todd’s high standards of believable characters and solid plotting. Charles Todd is the pen name of a mother-and-son writing team.

Charles Todd the son will launch the new season of the Broward County Library Foundation’s Book With Brunch season at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 26 at ArtServe, 1350 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Free for members of $50 level and above; cost is $25 for guests; to register, call 954-357-7382.

Honoring the heroes

​​​​​​​Heroes are important to best-selling author Brad Meltzer, especially the real-life heroes he illuminates in his popular series of children’s books. Meltzer continues the series with “I Am Ghandi” and “I Am Sacagawea,” the only Native American included in Lewis and Clark’s historic expedition. Subtitled “Ordinary People Changed the World,” the books look at these individuals when they were children, showing their aspirations. “This is to show the young readers can see these heroes not just when they became famous but when they were children — just like us,” told the Sun Sentinel in a previous interview.

Courtesy Brad Meltzer will discuss "I Am Sacagawea" at two South Florida events. Brad Meltzer will discuss "I Am Sacagawea" at two South Florida events. (Courtesy)

“I was so tired of my own kids looking at reality stars and big-mouthed athletes and thinking these were heroes. I wanted to show them that there is a difference between being famous and being a hero. And I am not alone in this as a parent,” added Meltzer, best known for his 11 high-energy thrillers.

Meltzer will discuss “I Am Ghandi” and “I Am Sacagawea” at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables, 305-442-4408, and at 1 p.m. Oct. 8 at Barnes & Noble, 1400 Glades Road, Boca Raton, 561-750-2134.

Poetry workshops

Prepare for some solid rhymes during the poetry workshop “Going Hybrid: The Lyric Essay” with Monica Isabel Restrepo at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Old School Square, 51 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach. Cost is $10 per person. Bards of a Feature will have a round robin poetry reading at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Green Cay Nature Preserve, Community Room, 12800 Hagen Ranch Road, Boynton Beach. Free. Participants should bring up to four poems, original or not, to share with the group. Non-poets are welcome. For more information, visit Palm Beach Poetry Festival at palmbeachpoetryfestival.org.

A hairy discussion

​​​​​​​Plantation author Nancy J. Cohen will moderate the panel “The Indie Experience” with Angela Page, Ruth Berge, Elaine Bossik, Joan Cochran at 2 p.m. Oct. 7 at Murder on the Beach Mystery Bookstore, 273 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach, 561-279-7790.

Cohen will discuss her latest Bad Hair Day mystery, “Hair Brained” -- in which hair stylist Marla Vail assumes guardianship of her best friend’s infant son following a suspicious car accident -- at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 9 as guest speaker for the Friends of the Library, Helen B. Hoffman Plantation Library, 501 N. Fig Tree Lane, Plantation. For reservations, call 954-797-2140.

Cohen’s last novel, “Facials Can Be Fatal,” is a finalist in the Royal Palm Literary Awards, mystery/crime genre category; winners will be announced at the Florida Writers Association conference Oct. 19-22 at Altamonte Springs; details at floridawrters.net. “Facials Can Be Fatal” also is a Gold Medal Winner in the Fiction, Southern genre, in the 2017 Readers' Favorite Contest. The awards ceremony will be held Nov. 18 at the Regency Hotel in Miami.

Writing events

Gregg Gibbs/Courtesy Simone Kelly will discuss marketing self-published books. Simone Kelly will discuss marketing self-published books. (Gregg Gibbs/Courtesy)

Simone Kelly has one of those stories that has authors salivating. Kelly turned her self-published novel into an Amazon Bestseller in two categories the day it launched. Two months later, she signed with William Morrow; her latest novel is “Like a Fly on the Wall.” Her marketing strategy for self-published fiction? She used her fans to sell it. Kelly will discuss “Five Marketing Secrets to Promote Your Novel” during the meeting of the Mystery Writers of America Florida chapter at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 28 at the Embassy Suites, 661 NW 53rd St., Boca Raton. Cost is $25 for members; $30 for nonmembers. Reserve by Oct. 25. Contact Harriet at harriet@ottenheimer.com or visit mwaflorida.org.

The Florida Romance Writers like to spice up their meetings — and their novels — with suspenseful details. Al Hallonquist, who retired as a sergeant from the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department in 2001 and now owns a security company, will discuss “Hostage Negotiation” from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at Tigertail Lake Recreational Center, 580 Gulf Stream Way, Dania Beach. Cost is $10 for members; $15 for nonmembers. For reservations, visit frwriters.org/events/special-events or email Janet Little at janetfrankslittle@gmail.com.

Boynton Beach resident Bobbie Inman discusses her new book “The Freckle Fairy” and how she started her second career as a children’s author at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 12 during the meeting of the National League of American Pen Women, Fort Lauderdale Branch, at Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grill, 3115 NE 32nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale. Cost is $25; to reserve, call 954-812-1860 by Oct. 9.