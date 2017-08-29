Hillary Clinton will explain 'What Happened' in Fort Lauderdale

Former U.S. senator, secretary of state and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will return to the spotlight this fall with a 15-city tour to promote her memoir “What Happened.” The tour will stop Oct. 3 at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale.

Tickets for Clinton’s 7 p.m. appearance will cost $50-$165 via Ticketmaster.com and pay-by-phone (800-745-3000), with $350 for VIP, which includes a signed copy of the book and a photo opportunity.

“In the past, for reasons I try to explain, I’ve often felt I had to be careful in public, like I was up on a wire without a net. Now, I’m letting my guard down,” Clinton writes in the introduction to “What Happened,” which appears on HillaryClintonBookTour.com.

Part of the book tour, dubbed “Hillary Clinton Live,” will wind through states Clinton lost in the 2016 election, including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and, yes, Florida. Fittingly, the tour will kick off Sept. 18 in Washington, D.C., and conclude Dec. 13 in Vancouver, Canada. Fans who want a personal meet and greet with Clinton can do so in a few cities on the tour, including Toronto, and will cost as much as $2,400.

Before the road show, Clinton’s memoir will be published Sept. 12 and feature revelations from the campaign trail. In promotional materials on her website, Clinton promisesd to “loosen up” during her appearances.

In an excerpt from the book, Clinton refers to President Donald Trump as a “creep,” revealing that her “skin crawled” as her then opponent loomed behind her during the second, town hall-style presidential debate.

“It was incredibly uncomfortable,” Clinton writes. “He was literally breathing down my neck. My skin crawled. It was one of those moments where you wish you could hit pause and ask everyone watching, ‘Well, what would you do?’ Do you stay calm, keep smiling and carry on as if he weren’t repeatedly invading your space? Or do you turn, look him in the eye and say loudly and clearly, ‘Back up, you creep. Get away from me. I know you love to intimidate women, but you can’t intimidate me, so back up.’ ”

For more information, go to HillaryClintonBookTour.com.

