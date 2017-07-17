Miami Book Fair 2017: Joe Biden, Patti Smith, Dan Rather highlight author lineup

The Miami Book Fair International announced its first wave of 2017 authors on Monday, and you’d be forgiven for thinking the lineup feels like a mini reunion of the Obama administration.

Along with a slate of 600-plus novelists, poets and journalists appearing at the literary festival, marquee authors will include former vice president Joe Biden, author and 2014 Presidential Medal of Freedom winner Isabel Allende, Obama White House photographer Pete Souza and Miami-raised Obama inauguration poet Richard Blanco.

The 34th edition of Miami Book Fair International, returning Nov. 12-19 to Miami Dade College’s Wolfson Campus in downtown Miami, will also feature appearances from punk poet Patti Smith, Miami author Edwidge Danticat and Georgetown University professor Michael Eric Dyson. Broadcast journalist Dan Rather, meanwhile, will kick off the festival’s “Evenings With” series on Nov. 12, and will discuss his new book “What Unites Us,” a collection of Facebook essays on patriotism and the candidacy and presidency of Donald Trump.

Biden, currently weighing a presidential run in 2020, will be promoting his new memoir, “Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose” (out Nov. 14), which reflects on the 2015 death of his son, Beau, and his perseverance during that turbulent year.

The weeklong festival will feature other bold-faced names, among them Bill McKibben, Lisa See, Gene Yang, Min Jin Lee, Robert Hass, Jorie Graham, Frank Bidart, Paul Muldoon, Charles Simic, Gerard Stern and Kevin Young. Along with Rather, Laurence O’Donnell, Smith and Allende will be part of the “Evenings With” series.

Tickets, locations and times for the author appearances haven’t been announced yet, nor has the fair released its usual programming slate of local-band performances, DJ sets and burlesque shows. The weekend street fair, which manages to pack downtown Miami with more literature than a public library, will return 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 18-20.

The Miami Book Fair International 2017 will take place Nov. 12-19 at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus, 300 N.E. Second Ave., in Miami. Call 305-237-3258 or go to MiamiBookFair.com.

