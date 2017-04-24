Review: Slow Burn Theatre's 'Aida' rises above musical's flaws

Doomed, forbidden romance has fueled many a work of art. But seldom does a tragic love story end with a grace note of hope, as the one in “Aida” does. Thank the ancient Egyptian version of reincarnation for that.

This “Aida,” which ends Slow Burn Theatre’s current season at the Broward Center’s Amaturo Theater, is not (of course) the opera by Giuseppe Verdi.

This one is the Disney-developed musical, which had its own star-crossed journey to Broadway success: three book writers (Linda Woolverton, Robert Falls and David Henry Hwang), two directors (Falls took it to Broadway) and a nearly $10 million high-tech pyramid that was jettisoned after it kept malfunctioning during the show’s initial 1998 tryout run in Atlanta.

Refashioned before its Broadway opening in 2000, the show now known as “Elton John and Tim Rice’s Aida” became a long-running success, amassing 1,852 performances, winning Tony Awards for best score, best scenic design, best lighting design and leading lady Heather Headley as Aida. After touring the country, “Aida” has been produced around the world and now by companies all over the United States.

Khalifa White as Aida and Stephen Millett as Radames share a dangerous love in Slow Burn Theatre's " Rodrigo Balfanz / Courtesy Khalifa White as Aida and Stephen Millett as Radames share a dangerous love in Slow Burn Theatre's "Aida." Khalifa White as Aida and Stephen Millett as Radames share a dangerous love in Slow Burn Theatre's "Aida." (Rodrigo Balfanz / Courtesy)

That Slow Burn director-choreographer Patrick Fitzwater and his creative collaborators would be drawn to “Aida” is no surprise. The show is made for the kind of spectacle that has become Slow Burn’s trademark, and the score is full of power ballads, anthems, novelty numbers and opportunities to showcase dance. Elton John’s soaring music, stronger than the lyrics by early Andrew Lloyd Webber collaborator Rice, provides emotionally stirring solos, duets, trios and an act-ending group number that inspires a midperformance standing ovation.

The love triangle in “Aida” involves Radames (Stephen Millett), an Egyptian captain who is never happier than when he’s off exploring and conquering; Amneris (Amy Miller Brennan), the seemingly superficial pharaoh’s daughter to whom he’s been betrothed for nine years; and Aida (Khalifa White), the newly captured Nubian princess Radames presents to Amneris as a “gift” after his latest campaign. Though Aida’s fellow enslaved Nubians are the only ones who know of her royal status, Amneris and Radames each become captivated by the strong, smart woman who has entered their lives — Amneris because she finally has a confidante who truly understands her, Radames because he has found his soulmate.

Intrigue roils the court, as Radames’ scheming father, Zoser (Lawrence Buzzeo), is slowly poisoning Pharaoh (Matthew Korinko) and pushing hurry-up nuptials for his son and Amneris so that Radames will shortly become Egypt’s ruler. Learning of Radames’ passion for Aida through his many spies, Zoser orders her execution. That’s not how her life plays out, but clearly, crossing Zoser is a dangerous proposition.

Amy Miller Brennan as Amneris is readied for her wedding in Slow Burn Theatre's "Aida." Rodrigo Balfanz / Courtesy Amy Miller Brennan as Amneris is readied for her wedding in Slow Burn Theatre's "Aida." Amy Miller Brennan as Amneris is readied for her wedding in Slow Burn Theatre's "Aida." (Rodrigo Balfanz / Courtesy)

Though the musical itself has flaws — its sometimes cheesy, overwrought book and groan-inducing “comic” lines come to mind — Slow Burn’s production is a powerfully realized piece of theater. Sean McClelland’s set with its dominant, hieroglyphic-decorated columns, Thomas M. Shorrock’s blazingly colorful lighting, Rick Peña’s Broadway-inspired costumes, Rich Szczublewski’s sound, and Manny Schvartzman’s work as musical director and conductor of the six-piece band combine to create a world that is visually and aurally captivating.

Though “Aida” turns on a love triangle, the strongest work in Slow Burn’s production comes from its two female leads. White and Miller Brennan, both Equity members, are powerhouse singers and skilled actors.

Reed-thin yet vocally mighty, White turns “Easy as Life” and her duets with Millett’s Radames (“Enchantment Passing Through,” “Elaborate Lives,” “Written in the Stars”) into a series of musical highlights. Carbonell Award winner Miller Brennan is a vocally dazzling Amneris, and she flawlessly travels the character’s path from insecure pampered princess to a ruler who is commanding yet compassionate. Millett, who looks more like a slender rock star than a conquering Egyptian hero, is a good Radames, one who grows stronger vocally throughout the show. But this “Aida” belongs to White and Miller Brennan.

The leads get engaging support from Buzzeo as the dastardly Zoser (his “Another Pyramid” is among the show’s highlights), André Russell as Radames’ servant and Aida’s ally Mereb, and Kendra Williams as the self-sacrificing Nehebka.

Not everything in Slow Burn’s production is pitch-perfect. Fitzwater’s pulsing choreography for the opening number looks odd, though later numbers for spies, archers and the captured Nubians are more effective. The sound made by the heavy “chains” used on the captives reveals them to be lightweight plastic. On opening night, spotlights were sometimes late finding their targets.

An anachronistic fantasy, “Aida” counts on its artists and audiences to suspend disbelief in order to get lost in a sad yet stirring romance. Slow Burn’s production easily, admirably gets the job done.

“Aida” runs through May 7 at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., in Fort Lauderdale. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $47-$60. To order, call 954-462-0222 go to BrowardCenter.org.