'Fairy Tale Playhouses' appearing in downtown West Palm Beach

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Rapunzel, the Ugly Duckling and the Three Little Pigs have apparently snapped up waterfront property in downtown West Palm Beach.
The proof is in the public-art project “Fairy Tale Playhouses,” a series of 15 fairy tale-themed mini-homes that will debut June 7 along the city’s waterfront. Built by Habitat for Humanity of Palm Beach County, the playhouses are designed to raise awareness about the lack of affordable housing in South Florida.
This week, the playhouses will be hand-painted by 15 local artists, including Craig McInnis, Frank Navarette, Melissa Mastrangelo, Mayling Pao and Missy Pierce. Once the public display ends on July 26, the playhouses will be auctioned off to support 15 nonprofits.
The playhouses are part of a summerlong lineup of family-friendly gatherings called Summer in Paradise, hosted by the city’s Parks and Recreation department and Community Redevelopment Agency. The playhouses will accompany other waterfront diversions, including “FlaminGo Croquet,” an “Alice in Wonderland”-themed croquet game; and “Aesop’s Tables,” a public-art installation of picnic tables themed after “Aesop’s Fables.”
The city will offer plenty of waterfront diversions along with “Fairy Tale Playhouses,” such as its Clematis by Night weekly concert series, free screenings of “Beauty and the Beast” (June 8) and “The Greatest Showman” (July 13) and the community picnic outing Picnic in Paradise (June 30).
When: June 7-July 26
Where: West Palm Beach waterfront, 101 N. Clematis St.