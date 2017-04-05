This week on South Florida stages: A cast party, pirates and a bathhouse musical

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

Palm Beach Opera will stage one of Gilbert and Sullivan’s most popular comic operettas, with famous songs such as “Poor Wand’ring One,” “I Am the Very Model of a Modern Major-General,” "Ah, Leave Me Not To Pine" and "When You Had Left Our Pirate Fold.” Palm Beach Opera will also stage a one-hour, abridged performance for children at 1 p.m. April 8. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. with interactive education stations in the lobby. Tickets for that show cost $5.

When: April 7-9; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. matinee Sunday

Where: Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach.

Cost: $20-$140

Contact: 561-833-7888 or PBOpera.org

'The Pirates of Penzance' Ken Howard/Opera Theatre St. Louis / Courtesy Palm Beach Opera's "The Pirates of Penzance" runs April 7-9 at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach. Palm Beach Opera's "The Pirates of Penzance" runs April 7-9 at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach. (Ken Howard/Opera Theatre St. Louis / Courtesy)

JIM CARUSO’S CAST PARTY

It’s "an extreme open mic” night with some of South Florida’s best artists of the stage. The host, Jim Caruso, originally started the cabaret show at Manhattan’s Birdland back in 2003. Broadway stars and up-and-coming performers would drop by and belt out a few numbers. Now, he and musical director Billy Stritch are taking the concept on the road.

Participants can secure a spot by emailing Mark Keller at MarkKellerBway@aol.com. There will be another installment on Tuesday, May 23.

We recently spoke to Keller about the show.

For the uninitiated, can you describe what the show is?

“Cast Party” is a happy combination of high-end open-mike night and wacky variety show, with some cocktail party chatter thrown in. Imagine “The Tonight Show” mixed with “American Idol.” The performers are accompanied by Billy Stritch, who is currently musical director-pianist for Tony Bennett. Of course, the Crest Theatre is certainly one of the best theaters we’ve played, with a wonderful piano, and great lights and sound. It’s the place to be for show folk, and the people who love them.

What kind of talent have you gotten in the past when doing the show in Delray Beach?

The audience and I have been stunned by first-rate performances. And the mix of musical styles has been vast. There was 14-year-old Ava Faith, who belted a swinging “Please Don’t Talk About Me When I’m Gone”; Broadway veteran Avery Sommers, who stopped the show with a soulful performance of “The Way We Were”; world-class acoustic guitarist Billy Rogan; and three young ladies — Kai Olivia Koren, Victoria Hockton and Sarah Grant — who sang and danced “The Schuyler Sisters” from “Hamilton.”

When: 8 p.m. April 12

Where: The Crest Theatre at Old School Square, 51 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach.

Cost: $35 (tables for five guests cost $250)

Contact: 561-243-7922, ext. 1 or OldSchoolSquare.org

'Jim Caruso's Cast Party' Jim Caruso / Courtesy "Jim Caruso's Cast Party" will take place April 12 at the Crest Theatre at Old School Square in Delray Beach. "Jim Caruso's Cast Party" will take place April 12 at the Crest Theatre at Old School Square in Delray Beach. (Jim Caruso / Courtesy)

BATHHOUSE: THE MUSICAL!

With a score by Tim Evanicki and Esther Daack, this show was first staged at the Orlando International Fringe Theater Festival in 2006. After touring the United States, Europe and Australia, the musical has come home to Florida for a 14-day run at Empire Stage in Fort Lauderdale. The story follows a naive young man who goes to a gay bathhouse looking for love. The more seasoned patrons, who are looking for short-term relationships, have to school him in bathhouse etiquette.

When: April 13-30; 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Sundays, 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 4 p.m. matinees Saturdays and Sundays

Where: Empire Stage, 1140 N. Flagler Ave., Fort Lauderdale

Cost: $35 and $50

Contact: 888-202-1708 or BathhouseTheMusical.com

'Bathhouse: The Musical!' Bathhouse The Musical / Courtesy "Bathhouse: The Musical!" runs April 13-30 at Empire Stage in Fort Lauderdale. "Bathhouse: The Musical!" runs April 13-30 at Empire Stage in Fort Lauderdale. (Bathhouse The Musical / Courtesy)

rhagwood@southflorida.com