This week on South Florida stages: Time marches on

Here is a rundown of theater events this week in South Florida.

AIDA

Staged by Slow Burn Theatre and with a score by Elton John and Tim Rice, this musical is about a love triangle between two princesses — one Nubian and the other Egyptian — and the soldier they both love.

When: April 20-May 7; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. matinees Sundays

Where: Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale

Cost: $47-$60

Contact: 954-462-0222 or BrowardCenter.org

BEEHIVE: THE 60’S MUSICAL

This is a revue of music made by women during the 1960s, including the Chiffons, the Shirelles, Janis Joplin and Aretha Franklin. “The tunes start out fun and innocent, then begin to reflect the unrest of the times,” managing executive producer Marilyn A. Wick explains in a press release. “And as the decade concludes, the era of female empowerment begins to soar.”

When: April 20-May 14; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays; 2 p.m. matinees Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, Sundays

Where: The Wick Theatre, 7901 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton

Cost: $75 and $80

Contact: 561-995-2333 or TheWick.org

'Beehive: the 60's Musical' The Wick / Courtesy "Beehive: the 60's Musical" runs April 20-May 14 at the Wick Theatre in Boca Raton. "Beehive: the 60's Musical" runs April 20-May 14 at the Wick Theatre in Boca Raton. (The Wick / Courtesy)

WAITING FOR GODOT

Evening Star Productions is staging Samuel Beckett’s existential work, which three years after premiering in Paris in 1953 received a North American premiere at the Coconut Grove Playhouse.

When: April 21-May 7; 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. matinees Sundays

Where: Sol Theatre, 3333 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton

Cost: $30 ($20 for students)

Contact: 561-447-8829 or EveningStarProductions.org

'Waiting for Godot' Carol Kassie / Courtesy The cast of Evening Star Productions' "Waiting for Godot" running April 21-May 7 at the Sol Theatre in Boca Raton. The cast of Evening Star Productions' "Waiting for Godot" running April 21-May 7 at the Sol Theatre in Boca Raton. (Carol Kassie / Courtesy)

THE BACKERS’ CABARET

This fundraiser features cabaret performances from the leads of past and future Island City Stage shows, along with auction items, hors d’oeuvres and drinks.

When: 8 p.m. April 22

Where: ArtServe, 1350 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.

Cost: $125

Contact: 954-519-2533 or IslandCityStage.org

rhagwood@southflorida.com