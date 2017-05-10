This week on South Florida stages: Mad worlds

Here is what’s happening this week in South Florida’s theater scene.
BROKEN SNOW
This is the world premiere of a new thriller in which the mystery keeps unraveling right up until the end. Written by Ben Andron (of off-Broadway’s “White Lies” in 2010), the play is centered on what connects two strangers who encounter each other in an abandoned house.
When: May 3-21; 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays; 10 p.m. Saturdays; 2 p.m. matinees Sundays
Where: J’s Cultural Arts Theatre at the Michael-Ann Russell Jewish Community Center, 18900 NE 25th Ave., North Miami Beach
Cost: $25-$35
Contact: 866-811-4111 or JCCTheatre.com
MISS MARGARIDA’S WAY
This interactive play treats the audience as a classroom of unruly students. The titular teacher will resort to anything to keep order. The dark comedy is an allegory on dictatorships.
When: May 12-21; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturday, May 13; 2 p.m. matinee Sunday, May 21
Where: Actors’ Workshop and Repertory Company, 1009 N. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach
Cost: $20 for adults and $10 for students
Contact: 561-301-2588 or ActorsRep.org
COLLECTIVE RAGE: A PLAY IN FIVE BETTIES
Five women named Betty, partially inspired by Betty Boop, share and shatter female stereotypes.
When: May 12-June 4; 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 5 p.m. Sundays; 3 p.m. matinee Saturday May 13 and Friday, May 26
Where: The Vanguard Sanctuary for the Arts, 1501 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale
Cost: $35
Contact: 954-610-7263 or ThinkingCapTheatre.com
FLORIDA GRAND OPERA’S FAMILY DAY
Florida Grand Opera’s gift for Mother’s Day is an afternoon of events for the family, including: stage makeup and selfies; stage effects and a flamenco-fan-decorating session; creating a storyboard for an opera; a voice lesson and a read-along-sing-a-song performance of “Rusalka” and “The Little Mermaid.” The afternoon wil culminate with a 3 p.m. performance of “Carmencita,” a shortened, kid-friendly version of Bizet’s “Carmen.”
When: 1-4 p.m. May 14
Where: Pompano Beach Cultural Center, 50 W. Atlantic Blvd.
Cost: Free
Contact: 800-741-1010 or CCPompano.org or FGO.org