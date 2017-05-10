This week on South Florida stages: Mad worlds

Here is what’s happening this week in South Florida’s theater scene.

BROKEN SNOW

This is the world premiere of a new thriller in which the mystery keeps unraveling right up until the end. Written by Ben Andron (of off-Broadway’s “White Lies” in 2010), the play is centered on what connects two strangers who encounter each other in an abandoned house.

When: May 3-21; 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays; 10 p.m. Saturdays; 2 p.m. matinees Sundays

Where: J’s Cultural Arts Theatre at the Michael-Ann Russell Jewish Community Center, 18900 NE 25th Ave., North Miami Beach

Cost: $25-$35

Contact: 866-811-4111 or JCCTheatre.com

Jack Heinemann / Courtesy Nicholas Richberg and Daniel Llaca star in "Broken Snow" at J's Cultural Arts Theatre in North Miami Beach. Nicholas Richberg and Daniel Llaca star in "Broken Snow" at J's Cultural Arts Theatre in North Miami Beach. (Jack Heinemann / Courtesy)

MISS MARGARIDA’S WAY

This interactive play treats the audience as a classroom of unruly students. The titular teacher will resort to anything to keep order. The dark comedy is an allegory on dictatorships.

When: May 12-21; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturday, May 13; 2 p.m. matinee Sunday, May 21

Where: Actors’ Workshop and Repertory Company, 1009 N. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach

Cost: $20 for adults and $10 for students

Contact: 561-301-2588 or ActorsRep.org

Jackie Duke / Courtesy "Miss Margarida's Way" is running May 12-21 at the Actors' Workshop and Repertory Company in West Palm Beach. "Miss Margarida's Way" is running May 12-21 at the Actors' Workshop and Repertory Company in West Palm Beach. (Jackie Duke / Courtesy)

COLLECTIVE RAGE: A PLAY IN FIVE BETTIES

Five women named Betty, partially inspired by Betty Boop, share and shatter female stereotypes.

When: May 12-June 4; 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 5 p.m. Sundays; 3 p.m. matinee Saturday May 13 and Friday, May 26

Where: The Vanguard Sanctuary for the Arts, 1501 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale

Cost: $35

Contact: 954-610-7263 or ThinkingCapTheatre.com

Nicole Stodard / Courtesy "Collective Rage: A Play in Five Betties" runs May 12-June 4 at the Vanguard in Fort Lauderdale. "Collective Rage: A Play in Five Betties" runs May 12-June 4 at the Vanguard in Fort Lauderdale. (Nicole Stodard / Courtesy)

FLORIDA GRAND OPERA’S FAMILY DAY

Florida Grand Opera’s gift for Mother’s Day is an afternoon of events for the family, including: stage makeup and selfies; stage effects and a flamenco-fan-decorating session; creating a storyboard for an opera; a voice lesson and a read-along-sing-a-song performance of “Rusalka” and “The Little Mermaid.” The afternoon wil culminate with a 3 p.m. performance of “Carmencita,” a shortened, kid-friendly version of Bizet’s “Carmen.”

When: 1-4 p.m. May 14

Where: Pompano Beach Cultural Center, 50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Cost: Free

Contact: 800-741-1010 or CCPompano.org or FGO.org

Florida Grand Opera / Courtesy Florida Grand Opera will present a "Family Day" celebration on May 14 at the Pompano Beach Cultural Arts Center. Florida Grand Opera will present a "Family Day" celebration on May 14 at the Pompano Beach Cultural Arts Center. (Florida Grand Opera / Courtesy)

