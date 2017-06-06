This week on South Florida stages: Hunks of burning love

Here are three shows you should catch in South Florida theaters this week.

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE

In this comedy, a down-and-almost-out Elvis impersonator in the Florida Panhandle gets a new lease on life and a new act by becoming a drag queen.

When: Through June 25; 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; 7 p.m. Sundays; 2 p.m. matinees Sundays (and Saturdays, June 17 and June 24)

Where: GableStage at the Biltmore, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables

Cost: $45-$60 ($42-$57)

Contact: 305-445-1119 or GableStage.org

George Schiavone / Courtesy "The Legend of Georgia McBride" runs through June 25 at GableStage at the Biltmore in Coral Gables. "The Legend of Georgia McBride" runs through June 25 at GableStage at the Biltmore in Coral Gables. (George Schiavone / Courtesy)

DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

It’s been a hit movie, twice, and a hit stage musical that won the 1994 Tony Award for Best Costumes. Now, the Wick Theatre tells the “tale as old as time” complete with a score by Alan Menken, Tim Rice and Howard Ashman. The Wick will hold special events during the run:

“Story Time With Bell,” noon-2 p.m. (before matinee performances) on Wednesdays and Sundays, June 14-July 9; $40 (lunch, sing-alongs, arts and crafts, goodie bag)

“Tea Time With Mrs. Potts,” noon-2 p.m. (before matinee performances) on Saturdays, June 14-July 9; $40 (tea party, sing-alongs, arts and crafts, theater etiquette, photo, goodie bag)

“Lumiere’s Candlelight Dinner,” 5-7 p.m., (before evening performances) on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, June 14-July 9; $75 (French-inspired carte du jour dinner served family-style with desserts, drinks and live music)

When: June 8-July 9; 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. matinees Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays

Where:The Wick Theatre, 7901 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton

Cost: $85 ($55 for children 12 and under)

Contact: 561-995-2333 or The Wick.org

The Wick Theatre / Courtesy Mallory Newbrough plays Belle in "Disney's Beauty and the Beast," June 8-July 9 at the Wick Theatre in Boca Raton. Mallory Newbrough plays Belle in "Disney's Beauty and the Beast," June 8-July 9 at the Wick Theatre in Boca Raton. (The Wick Theatre / Courtesy)

JULIE AND MARY AND ETHEL AND BABS!

Palm Beach Dramaworks kicks off its cabaret series with Laura Hodos (fresh from starring in “Spamalot” at West Palm Beach’s Kravis Center for the Performing Arts) performing a program of musical-theater hits associated with stage stars Julie Andrews, Mary Martin, Ethel Merman and Barbra Streisand. Next up will be Avery Sommers (whose Broadway credits include “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” “Showboat” and “South Pacific”) June 23-25.

When: June 9-11; 8 p.m; Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. matinees Saturdays and Sundays

Where: The Don and Ann Brown Theatre, 201 Clematis St., West Palm Beach

Cost: $30

Contact: 561-514-4042, ext. 2 or PalmBeachDramaworks.org

Laura Hodos / Courtesy Laura Hodos will open Palm Beach Dramaworks' new cabaret series with her show "Julie and Mary and Ethel and Babs!" June 9-11 at the Don and Ann Brown Theatre in West Palm Beach. Laura Hodos will open Palm Beach Dramaworks' new cabaret series with her show "Julie and Mary and Ethel and Babs!" June 9-11 at the Don and Ann Brown Theatre in West Palm Beach. (Laura Hodos / Courtesy)

