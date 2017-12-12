This week on South Florida stages: 'Tis the season

This is what's going on in the South Florida theater scene this week.

THE SECRET GARDEN

Slow Burn Theatre stages the musical based on the children’s novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett. The story is about an 11-year-old English girl who after being orphaned in India is forced to live with her reclusive uncle and his invalid son, Colin. The saving grace for her is a garden on the estate, where she finds guidance for her new life.

When: Dec. 14-31; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. matinee Sundays (and 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27)

Where: Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale

Cost: $47-$60

Contact: 954-462-0222 or BrowardCenter.org

Bachi Frost / Courtesy A "BENefit" for actor and choreographer Ben Solmor will be held Dec. 17 at West Boca Raton Community High School. A "BENefit" for actor and choreographer Ben Solmor will be held Dec. 17 at West Boca Raton Community High School. (Bachi Frost / Courtesy)

BENEFIT

Actor and choreographer Ben Solmor has given a lot to local theater, and now, the regional theater scene is giving back to him with an event titled "BENefit." Solmor, who is a co-founder of the Marquee Theatre Company in Boca Raton and the Next Level Performing Arts in Parkland, is undergoing treatment for a rare form of cancer, stage two bone Chondrosarcoma. Solmor is scheduled to start his set of surgeries in early January, and he doesn’t have health insurance. Marquee is hosting this benefit performance showcasing South Florida musical theater talent and also featuring production numbers from musicals previously staged by the company.

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17

Where: West Boca Raton Community High School,12811 Glades Road

Cost: $20

Contact: ShowClix.com/Cvent/BenSolmor

COCK TALK

It’s billed as ‘The Vagina Monologues” with balls. The show features four guys talking about issues they’ve dealt with growing up, from boyhood to manhood.

When: 8 p.m. Dec. 17 and 20

Where: Empire Stage, 1140 N. Flagler Drive, Fort Lauderdale

Cost: $30 ($25 if you use the code “EMPIRE”)

Contact: 954-678-1496 or EmpireStage.com

Broward Center / Courtesy The musical "Holiday Traditions Around the World" is for children in grades 2-4. The show plays Dec. 18 at the Broward Center in Fort Lauderdale. The musical "Holiday Traditions Around the World" is for children in grades 2-4. The show plays Dec. 18 at the Broward Center in Fort Lauderdale. (Broward Center / Courtesy)

HOLIDAY TRADITIONS AROUND THE WORLD

In this performance, Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and other holidays are celebrated in songs, dances and stories aimed toward children in second to fourth grade.

When: 10 a.m. Dec. 18

Where: Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale

Cost: $7.20 ($3 lap seats for infants 12 months and under)

Contact: 954-462-0222 or BrowardCenter.org

Broward Center / Courtesy "Sister's Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi's Gold" runs Dec. 21-23 at the Broward Center in Fort Lauderdale. "Sister's Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi's Gold" runs Dec. 21-23 at the Broward Center in Fort Lauderdale. (Broward Center / Courtesy)

SISTER’S CHRISTMAS CATECHISM: THE MYSTERY OF THE MAGI’S GOLD

So what did happen to the Magi’s gold? In one of many sequels to the off-Broadway hit “Late Night Catechism,” Sister attempts to find out by using audience members to re-create the scene at the Nativity.

When: Dec. 21-23; 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 1 p.m. matinee Saturday

Where: Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale

Cost: $35-$45

Contact: 954-462-0222 or BrowardCenter.org

