This week on South Florida stages: 'Tis the season

This is what's going on in the South Florida theater scene this week.
THE SECRET GARDEN
Slow Burn Theatre stages the musical based on the children’s novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett. The story is about an 11-year-old English girl who after being orphaned in India is forced to live with her reclusive uncle and his invalid son, Colin. The saving grace for her is a garden on the estate, where she finds guidance for her new life.
When: Dec. 14-31; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. matinee Sundays (and 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27)
Where: Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale
Cost: $47-$60
Contact: 954-462-0222 or BrowardCenter.org
BENEFIT
Actor and choreographer Ben Solmor has given a lot to local theater, and now, the regional theater scene is giving back to him with an event titled "BENefit." Solmor, who is a co-founder of the Marquee Theatre Company in Boca Raton and the Next Level Performing Arts in Parkland, is undergoing treatment for a rare form of cancer, stage two bone Chondrosarcoma. Solmor is scheduled to start his set of surgeries in early January, and he doesn’t have health insurance. Marquee is hosting this benefit performance showcasing South Florida musical theater talent and also featuring production numbers from musicals previously staged by the company.
When: 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17
Where: West Boca Raton Community High School,12811 Glades Road
Cost: $20
Contact: ShowClix.com/Cvent/BenSolmor
COCK TALK
It’s billed as ‘The Vagina Monologues” with balls. The show features four guys talking about issues they’ve dealt with growing up, from boyhood to manhood.
When: 8 p.m. Dec. 17 and 20
Where: Empire Stage, 1140 N. Flagler Drive, Fort Lauderdale
Cost: $30 ($25 if you use the code “EMPIRE”)
Contact: 954-678-1496 or EmpireStage.com
HOLIDAY TRADITIONS AROUND THE WORLD
In this performance, Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and other holidays are celebrated in songs, dances and stories aimed toward children in second to fourth grade.
When: 10 a.m. Dec. 18
Where: Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale
Cost: $7.20 ($3 lap seats for infants 12 months and under)
Contact: 954-462-0222 or BrowardCenter.org
SISTER’S CHRISTMAS CATECHISM: THE MYSTERY OF THE MAGI’S GOLD
So what did happen to the Magi’s gold? In one of many sequels to the off-Broadway hit “Late Night Catechism,” Sister attempts to find out by using audience members to re-create the scene at the Nativity.
When: Dec. 21-23; 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 1 p.m. matinee Saturday
Where: Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale
Cost: $35-$45
Contact: 954-462-0222 or BrowardCenter.org