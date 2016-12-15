On stage this weekend: sugarplum fairies, fairy godmothers, naughty puppets

Here's what's happening in South Florida theaters this week.

'Avenue Q'

After a run in Fort Lauderdale and Aventura, Slow Burn Theatre transfers its production of this hit musical comedy to Delray Beach for a limited weekend run. The Tony-winning show (Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book in 2004) uses puppets to convey an R-rated coming-of-age parable.

When: Dec. 16-18. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: Crest Theatre at Old School Square, 51 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach

Cost: $42 and $52

Contact: 561-243-7922, ext. 1 or Old SchoolSquare.org

Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida's 'The Nutcracker' Patricia Laine-Romero/Courtesy The party scene from Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida’s “The Nutcracker,” which is playing Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale Dec. 16-18 The party scene from Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida’s “The Nutcracker,” which is playing Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale Dec. 16-18 (Patricia Laine-Romero/Courtesy) (Patricia Laine-Romero/Courtesy)

'The Nutcracker'

Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida's ballet master Vladimir Issaev preserves Russian tradition and puts his own spin on the classic ballet. Friday night's performance includes a Nutcracker Gala with VIP tickets for $105.95 (includes pre-show reception and cast meet-and-greet as well as valet parking).

When: Dec. 16-18. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St (in Holiday Park), Fort Lauderdale

Cost: $12-$55

Contact: 954-462-0222 or ParkerPlayhouse.com

'Rogers and Hammerstein's Cinderella' Carol Rosegg/Courtesy The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is holding a Cinderella Day Camp in Fort Lauderdale on Dec. 17 for students ages 7-11 using the music and choreography from the Broadway road tour of “Rogers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella.” The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is holding a Cinderella Day Camp in Fort Lauderdale on Dec. 17 for students ages 7-11 using the music and choreography from the Broadway road tour of “Rogers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella.” (Carol Rosegg/Courtesy) (Carol Rosegg/Courtesy)

'Cinderella Day Camp'

Using music and choreography from the Broadway road tour of "Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella," which is playing Fort Lauderdale through Dec. 25, the Broward Center for the Performing Arts is holding a workshop for students ages 7-11 who love musical theater. Participants will get song and dance instruction, meet a cast member and get a ticket to a performance of the show. The Broward Center is also having a three-day Winter Song and Dance Intensive Workshop Jan. 3-5 for ages 8-14 (registration is $185). On the final day, students will stage a showcase in the J.M. Family Studio Theater.

When: Dec. 17. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale

Cost: $150 (includes lunch and a show ticket)

Contact: 954-414-6904 or Browardcenter.org/education (click on "Student Programs" and then on "Workshops and Master Classes")