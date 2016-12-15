On stage this weekend: sugarplum fairies, fairy godmothers, naughty puppets

Here's what's happening in South Florida theaters this week.
'Avenue Q'
After a run in Fort Lauderdale and Aventura, Slow Burn Theatre transfers its production of this hit musical comedy to Delray Beach for a limited weekend run. The Tony-winning show (Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book in 2004) uses puppets to convey an R-rated coming-of-age parable.
When: Dec. 16-18. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Where: Crest Theatre at Old School Square, 51 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach
Cost: $42 and $52
Contact: 561-243-7922, ext. 1 or Old SchoolSquare.org
'The Nutcracker'
Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida's ballet master Vladimir Issaev preserves Russian tradition and puts his own spin on the classic ballet. Friday night's performance includes a Nutcracker Gala with VIP tickets for $105.95 (includes pre-show reception and cast meet-and-greet as well as valet parking).
When: Dec. 16-18. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday
Where: Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St (in Holiday Park), Fort Lauderdale
Cost: $12-$55
Contact: 954-462-0222 or ParkerPlayhouse.com
'Cinderella Day Camp'
Using music and choreography from the Broadway road tour of "Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella," which is playing Fort Lauderdale through Dec. 25, the Broward Center for the Performing Arts is holding a workshop for students ages 7-11 who love musical theater. Participants will get song and dance instruction, meet a cast member and get a ticket to a performance of the show. The Broward Center is also having a three-day Winter Song and Dance Intensive Workshop Jan. 3-5 for ages 8-14 (registration is $185). On the final day, students will stage a showcase in the J.M. Family Studio Theater.
When: Dec. 17. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale
Cost: $150 (includes lunch and a show ticket)
Contact: 954-414-6904 or Browardcenter.org/education (click on "Student Programs" and then on "Workshops and Master Classes")