3 stage shows to catch this week

Here is what's happening on South Florida stages this week.

'Million Dollar Quartet'

This is the last week to catch this jam session/musical comedy with Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins. In the show the date is Dec. 4, 1956, and the place is Sun Studio in Memphis. The event really happened, more or less, and it's due to Sam Phillips, the impresario of the legendary record label and the only man who could bring the superstars together. Blown up to Broadway scale and padded with hits from the early-rock era, "Million Dollar Quartet" is a Tony-winning musical based on that evening.

When: Through Jan. 1. 8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre, 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables (Balcony Theatre)

Cost: $57

Contact: 305-444-9293 or ActorsPlayhouse.org

"Tru" Samantha Mighdoll/Courtesy Rob Donohoe in “Tru” at Palm Beach Dramaworks in West Palm Beach through Jan. 1. Rob Donohoe in “Tru” at Palm Beach Dramaworks in West Palm Beach through Jan. 1. (Samantha Mighdoll/Courtesy)

'Tru'

This is also the last week to catch Palm Beach Dramaworks' production of "Tru." At the start of the one-man play starring Rob Donohoe, a thinly disguised roman a clef has left gossip-prone novelist Truman Capote exiled from the Park Avenue penthouses where his beloved socialites hold court. In the show Capote self-medicates as he talks about his life, banters about the famous and, eventually, comes to terms that his indiscretions have irrevocably changed his life.

When: Through Jan. 1. 8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 2 p.m. Wednesday and Sunday.

Where: The Don and Ann Brown Theatre, 201 Clematis St., West Palm Beach.

Cost: $66

Contact: 561-514-4042 or PalmBeachDramaworks.com

Star Spangled Girl Carley Noerr/Courtesy Scott Ehrenpreis, Steven Philip Youngstein and Alex Lohman in “Star Spangled Girl” at the Boynton Beach Playhouse in Boynton Beach Jan. 6-21 Scott Ehrenpreis, Steven Philip Youngstein and Alex Lohman in “Star Spangled Girl” at the Boynton Beach Playhouse in Boynton Beach Jan. 6-21 (Carley Noerr/Courtesy) (Carley Noerr/Courtesy)

'The Star Spangled Girl'

This Neil Simon comedy is set against the backdrop of '60s-era politics. In the show a radical underground newspaper being published on a shoestring budget is upended when an all-American girl (an Olympic swimmer no less) moves in a few doors down.

When: Jan. 6-21. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays

Where: Boynton Beach Playhouse, 145 SE Second Ave., Boynton Beach.

Cost: $20

Contact: 561-301-5404 or BoyntonBeachPlayhouse.com