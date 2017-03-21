Review: 'Big River' offers a raft of heart at the Broward Center

On the short list of great American novels, Mark Twain’s “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” has been the subject of more than a dozen movies, several television treatments and a quartet of “inspired by” books.

In 1985, a century after the book’s United States publication, Huck and Jim finally made it to Broadway in the Tony Award-winning musical “Big River.” With a score by “King of the Road” singer-songwriter Roger Miller and a book by William Hauptman, the show follows Twain’s picaresque tale of a crafty boy and a runaway slave who journey together along the Mississippi River, each hoping for freedom and a fresh life.

For Slow Burn Theatre artistic director and co-founder Patrick Fitzwater, “Big River” is the show that ignited his love of musical theater. It was the first professional musical he saw as a high-school kid growing up near St. Louis. Now, the director-choreographer, a real-life Missourian steeped in Twain’s stories of Huck Finn and Tom Sawyer, has delivered his version of a show he reveres.

Running in the Broward Center’s Amaturo Theater through April 2, “Big River” features a cast of 20 (some in multiple roles) and six musicians led by musical director Emmanuel Schvartzman. Sean McClelland’s rustic set, Rebecca Montero’s graceful lighting, Rich Szczublewski’s sound design and Rick Peña’s glorious array of costumes (check out the gowns made bell-like with hoop skirts) serve a story with multiple locations, including a raft in the middle of a river.

Brian Kinnard as Jim journeys toward freedom in Slow Burn Theatre's "Big River" at the Broward Center. Jim Hall / Courtesy

The show’s opening night on Saturday was a particularly eventful one. David Matthew Klein, the actor playing Huck’s pal Tom Sawyer, was injured during the production’s final preview, so Cameron Jordan — already playing Ben Rogers, Hank and Young Fool, the kid who sings an ode to his home state in “Arkansas” — added boisterous, scheming Tom to his assignments. Jordan sang, danced and performed as if he’d been rehearsing for days, not just a few hours. It wasn’t quite a star-is-born moment, but it was most impressive.

As with the novel, “Big River” is written to entertain, provoke thought, even shock. Set before the Civil War in fictional St. Petersburg, Mo., the story involves slavery, alcoholism, physical abuse, thievery, con artistry and death. Much of the Huck-narrated, peripatetic tale is delivered with a light touch. But when Our Hero uses the “N” word and parrots racist attitudes of the day? As good as Huck’s heart may prove to be, that’s abrasively ugly.

With choreography reflective of the roots-spiritual-ballad style of Miller’s music, Fitzwater has helped his actors craft strong performances in roles large and small.

Ricky Cona’s wide-eyed Huck and Brian Maurice Kinnard’s quietly strong Jim are a compelling pair, rousing as they sing “Muddy Water,” stirring on the beautiful “River in the Rain,” moving on “Worlds Apart.”

Shonda L. Thurman and Kendra Williams, playing an enslaved mother and daughter, make “How Blest We Are” and the reprise of “Waitin’ for the Light To Shine” vocal highlights of the show, and Leah Sessa as the kindhearted Mary Jane brings her powerful voice to “You Oughta Be Here With Me” and (with Huck and Jim) “Leavin’s Not the Only Way To Go.”

The show’s adult characters can be decent (Ann Marie Olson as the Widow Douglas, James A. Skiba as Judge Thatcher), severe (Erin Pittleman as Miss Watson) or downright conniving. Troy J. Stanley is a soused, government-hating Pap Finn. As con artists who proclaim themselves the Duke and the King, Victor Souffrant and Matthew Korinko are, respectively, an actor of extravagant hamminess and an impostor whose piety is as phony as his British accent.

Though its source material is deeply admired, “Big River” certainly doesn’t belong in the pantheon of greatest American musicals. Its score and book don’t rise to that level. Yet Fitzwater and company have done well once again by a piece that speaks to them, and the audience, with an abundance of heart.

“Big River” is running through April 2 at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., in Fort Lauderdale. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $47-$60. To order, call 954-462-0222 go to BrowardCenter.org.