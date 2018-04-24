This week on South Florida stages: Good grief

Here’s what’s going on in South Florida theaters this week.
SAL RICHARDS AND MICHAEL AMANTE
These South Floridians are bringing their cabaret and comedy act home after working around the country. Richards has been voted the “Entertainment Industry’s Hot Comic” by the New York Friars Club and “Entertainer of the Year in Atlantic City.” Amante bills himself as the “People’s Tenor” and the “Prince of the High C’s.”
When: 7:30 p.m. April 27
Where: The Rrazz Room at Mizner Park Cultural Center, 201 Plaza Real, Boca Raton
The Boca Ballet Theatre will perform this ballet that pays homage to baseball. For research, the dance company learned some moves from the Fighting Knights baseball team at Boca Raton’s Lynn University. One of the dancers, Jillian Carpenter, even got to throw out the first pitch at a March 28 game against Nova Southeastern.
When: April 28-29; 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. matinee Sunday
Where: Spanish River Community High School, 5100 Jog Road, Boca Raton
Cost: $40 for adults; $30 for seniors and children
Charles Schulz’s comic strip comes to life in this family-friendly musical being staged by Actors’ Playhouse in Coral Gables. The company will hold “All Kids Included” sensory-friendly performances at 11 a.m. May 19 and July 21.
The Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida will end its 20th season with the second of two programs highlighting the work of choreography legend Marius Petipa. This time, the Aventura-based company will perform excerpts from Petipa’s pas de deux.
When: April 28-29; 7:30 Saturday in Aventura; 5 p.m. Sunday in Fort Lauderdale
Where: April 28 at the Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St.; April 29 at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale
The Miami-based, mixed-ability company Karen Peterson and Dancers is staging this performance, featuring dancers with and without disabilities, to tell the stories of mothers whose children have gone off to fight wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
When: 8 p.m. May 4-5
Where: The Light Box, 404 NW 26th St., in Miami (Wynwood)
Cost: $20 general admission; $15 for students, seniors and people with disabilities
The Playgroup, which showcases work by local playwrights, will produce a program of eight 10-minute plays with “Shortcuts 8.” The Palm Beach County-based troupe will stage the collection of PG-13 rated playlets starring 17 local actors.
When: May 4-13; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. matinee Sundays
Where: Willow Theatre at Sugar Sand Park, 300 S. Military Trail, Boca Raton