This week on South Florida stages: Good grief

Here’s what’s going on in South Florida theaters this week.

SAL RICHARDS AND MICHAEL AMANTE

These South Floridians are bringing their cabaret and comedy act home after working around the country. Richards has been voted the “Entertainment Industry’s Hot Comic” by the New York Friars Club and “Entertainer of the Year in Atlantic City.” Amante bills himself as the “People’s Tenor” and the “Prince of the High C’s.”

When: 7:30 p.m. April 27

Where: The Rrazz Room at Mizner Park Cultural Center, 201 Plaza Real, Boca Raton

Cost: $42.50-$62.50

Contact: 844-672-2849 or MiznerParkCulturalCenter.com

Boca Ballet Theatre / Courtesy Jillian Carpenter throws out the first pitch at a baseball game at Lynn University. The Boca Ballet Theatre will present "Play Ball!" April 28-29 in Boca Raton.

PLAY BALL

The Boca Ballet Theatre will perform this ballet that pays homage to baseball. For research, the dance company learned some moves from the Fighting Knights baseball team at Boca Raton’s Lynn University. One of the dancers, Jillian Carpenter, even got to throw out the first pitch at a March 28 game against Nova Southeastern.

When: April 28-29; 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. matinee Sunday

Where: Spanish River Community High School, 5100 Jog Road, Boca Raton

Cost: $40 for adults; $30 for seniors and children

Contact: 561-995-0709 or BocaBallet.org

Brooke Noble / Courtesy "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" plays April 28-May 19 at Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre in Coral Gables.

YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Charles Schulz’s comic strip comes to life in this family-friendly musical being staged by Actors’ Playhouse in Coral Gables. The company will hold “All Kids Included” sensory-friendly performances at 11 a.m. May 19 and July 21.

When: April 28-May 19; 2 p.m. matinee Saturdays

Where: Miracle Theatre, 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables

Cost: $20

Contact: 305-444-9293 or ActorsPlayhouse.org

Patricia Laine Romero / Courtesy Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida closes a spectacular 20th season with "Program IV - Tribute to Marius Petipa II" April 28 in Aventura and April 29 in Fort Lauderdale.

TRIBUTE TO MARIUS PETIPA 2

The Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida will end its 20th season with the second of two programs highlighting the work of choreography legend Marius Petipa. This time, the Aventura-based company will perform excerpts from Petipa’s pas de deux.

When: April 28-29; 7:30 Saturday in Aventura; 5 p.m. Sunday in Fort Lauderdale

Where: April 28 at the Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St.; April 29 at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale

Cost: $35

Contact: 954-462-0222 or AventuraCenter.org or BrowardCenter.org

Jeremy Daniel / Courtesy The "Something Rotten!" national tour will play the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach May 1-6.

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

The Broadway musical concluded its run on the Great White Way on Jan. 1, 2017, after 742 performances. In an unusual move, three leads from that production — Rob McClure, Adam Pascal and Josh Grisetti — will reprise their roles on the road tour. The show is set in 1595 England and follows two brothers, Nick and Nigel Bottom (McClure and Grisetti, respectively), who are in a theatric throwdown with no less than William Shakespeare (Pascal). Along the way, "Something Rotten!" manages to spoof just about every major musical over the past 50 years, from "South Pacific" to "Wicked."

When: May 1-6; 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 2 p.m. matinee Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach

Cost: $28-$76

Contact: 561-832-7469 or Kravis.org

Karime Arabia / Courtesy Jesus Vidal de leon de Jesus (left) and Oscar Trujillo star in "Warmamas," which is being presented May 4-5 by the Karen Peterson Dancers in Wynwood.

WARMAMAS: A PERFORMANCE

The Miami-based, mixed-ability company Karen Peterson and Dancers is staging this performance, featuring dancers with and without disabilities, to tell the stories of mothers whose children have gone off to fight wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

When: 8 p.m. May 4-5

Where: The Light Box, 404 NW 26th St., in Miami (Wynwood)

Cost: $20 general admission; $15 for students, seniors and people with disabilities

Contact: 305-298-5879 or KarenPetersonDancers.org

The Playgroup / Courtesy Daryl Meyer and Rosemarie Voicu star in "Askew," one of eight short plays in "Shortcuts 8," presented May 4-13 by the Playgroup in Boca Raton.

SHORTCUTS 8

The Playgroup, which showcases work by local playwrights, will produce a program of eight 10-minute plays with “Shortcuts 8.” The Palm Beach County-based troupe will stage the collection of PG-13 rated playlets starring 17 local actors.

When: May 4-13; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. matinee Sundays

Where: Willow Theatre at Sugar Sand Park, 300 S. Military Trail, Boca Raton

Cost: $25

Contact: 561-347-3948 or WillowTheatre.org

