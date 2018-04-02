Coming to South Florida stages: 'Fun Home' and 'Young Frankenstein'

Alison Bechel’s “Fun Home” and Mel Brooks’ “Young Frankenstein” will soon appear in South Florida theaters.
FUN HOME
This five-time Tony Award-winning musical is based on a tragicomic graphic novel by cartoonist Alison Bechdel and examines family dysfunction, sexual orientation, suicide and the power of literature. The story is set in a funeral home, hence the wry humor of the title. The show, presented here by Miami’s Zoetic Stage, originally opened off-Broadway in 2013 and on Broadway in 2015.
When: April 12-May 13; 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays; 3 p.m. matinee Saturdays; 4 p.m. matinee Sundays
Where: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
Cost: $50 and $55
Contact: 305-949-6722 or ArshtCenter.org
YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN – THE MEL BROOKS MUSICAL
Like the 1974 hit Mel Brooks movie it is based on, this stage musical parodies horror films. This staging is by Lightning Bolt Productions, which last summer presented “The Addams Family.” The company’s founder, Jessie Hoffman, who grew up in Boca Raton, says in a press release, “I want to bring more professional theater to Boca Raton. I want to give young, up-and-coming local professional and soon-to-be-professional actors a chance to show what they can do and to show local audiences they don’t have to go far to see excellent theater. It’s right here in their own back yard.”
When: April 13-22; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. matinee Saturdays and Sundays
Where: West Boca Performing Arts Center (West Boca Raton Community High School), 12811 Glades Road, Boca Raton
Cost: $35 ($20 for students with valid ID)
Contact: 561-886-8286 or LBPtheatre.com