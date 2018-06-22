Music arranger to the stars Charles Calello in concert at Boca Raton's Wick Theatre

Boca Raton resident and hit maker Charles Calello has worked for superstars such as Barbra Streisand, Frank Sinatra, Bruce Springsteen, Neil Diamond, Glen Campbell and the Four Seasons.

In fact, Calello was there at the very beginning of the Four Seasons as a member of Frankie Valli’s first group, the Four Lovers. Callelo went on to serve as the arranger for the Four Seasons’ biggest hits in the 1960s. Later he pulled double duty as the band’s bassist, switching places with Nick Massi (who, coincidentally, was Calello’s replacement in the Four Lovers). Calello’s path in showbiz took off from there as a composer, conductor, arranger and record producer for a long list of recording stars.

Now he shares his story in a one-night-only concert titled “The Legendary Hit Maker Charles Calello” on Saturday, June 23, at Boca Raton’s Wick Theatre. He will perform the song book of hits he’s been involved with over four decades, including “Sweet Caroline,” “Let’s Hang On,” “After The Lovin’,” “My Eyes Adored You,” “Southern Nights,” “All By Myself” and “My Heart Belongs to Me.” Calello will perform with a studio-size orchestra and singers.

Here is more about Calello in an email interview.

How many times have you seen the stage musical “Jersey Boys?”

We've seen the play “Jersey Boys” 13 times and the movie once.

How do you keep from getting lost in all the memories you must have when performing those hit songs?

Playing hit after hit makes it seem like I had an amazing career, but the songs span 30 years, so when I play them one after the other it's like reliving the best part of the business without the heartache, which there were many.

What’s your favorite story to tell in the show?

I can't say I like one story over another because they all have a special place in the history of making the records. I guess you'll just have to come to the show and let me know which one you think YOU like best. I tell stories about Frankie Valli, the Four Seasons, Neil Diamond, Engelbert Humperdinck, Shirley Ellis and the ‘Name Game.’ And of course, Frank Sinatra. Each one is special and I always seem to recall different parts of the story every time I tell them.

“The Legendary Hit Maker Charles Calello” starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 23, at the Wick Theatre, 7901 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton. Tickets are $75 and $85. To order, call 561-995-2333 or go to TheWick.org.

