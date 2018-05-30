Coming to South Florida stages: Garage Queens, 'Into the Woods' and James Judd

Here are the must-see theater events going on in South Florida this week.

GARAGE QUEENS

Delray Beach’s Arts Garage is getting in on the drag queen scene with an elimination pageant. On the first Friday of each month from June 1 through Sept. 12, drag queens will vie for the title of Garage Queen. The last faux femme standing also gets a paid, contracted show at Arts Garage.

When: 8 p.m. June 1

Where: Arts Garage, 94 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach

Cost: $15-$25

Contact: 561-450-6357 or ArtsGarage.org

Alberto Vasari / Courtesy Humorist James Judd will bring his storyteller act June 2 to Old School Square's Crest Theatre in Delray Beach. Humorist James Judd will bring his storyteller act June 2 to Old School Square's Crest Theatre in Delray Beach. (Alberto Vasari / Courtesy)

JAMES JUDD

Best known for National Public Radio’s “Snap Judgement,” humorist James Judd will bring his storyteller act to Delray Beach’s Old School Square for one night only. The show features animated videos and a two-piece backup band called, for reasons that escape us, the James Judd Judd Six.

When: 8 p.m. June 2

Where: Crest Theatre at Old School Square, 51 N. Swinton Ave, Delray Beach

Cost: $45, $65 and $400 (for VIP table seating)

Contact: 561-243-7922, ext. 1 or OldSchoolSquare.org

Kravis Center / Courtesy The King's Academy production of "Oliver! The Musical" will be part of the Kravis Center Dream Awards: Celebrating High School Musical Theater Excellence. The awards show will take place June 3 at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach. The King's Academy production of "Oliver! The Musical" will be part of the Kravis Center Dream Awards: Celebrating High School Musical Theater Excellence. The awards show will take place June 3 at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach. (Kravis Center / Courtesy)

KRAVIS CENTER DREAM AWARDS

The best of high-school musical theater in Palm Beach County will be recognized at the Kravis Center Dream Award. This new performing-arts-education initiative for high-school students was created for the 2017-2018 school year. Kravis Center theater adjudicators viewed and critiqued musical-theater productions at public and private high schools invited to participate in the yearlong program, including Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts, the Benjamin School, Boca Raton High School, Boynton Beach Community High School, Cardinal Newman High School, the King’s Academy, Oxbridge Academy, Palm Beach Central High School, Suncoast Community High School and Wellington High School.

When: 7 p.m. June 3

Where: Kravis Center, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach

Cost: $15-$25

Contact: 561-832-7469 or Kravis.org

Lightning Bolt Productions / Courtesy The musical "Into the Woods" will play June 8-17 at the West Boca Performing Arts Center. The musical "Into the Woods" will play June 8-17 at the West Boca Performing Arts Center. (Lightning Bolt Productions / Courtesy)

INTO THE WOODS

In this musical by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine, several Brothers Grimm storybook characters — such as Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, Cinderella and Jack (you know, the one with the beanstalk adventure) — are weaved into a brand-new fairy tale, here staged by Lightning Bolt Productions.

When: June 8-17; 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. matinee Sundays

Where: West Boca Performing Arts Center at West Boca Raton Community High School, 12811 Glades Road

Cost: $35

Contact: 561-886-8286 or LBPTheatre.com

RonnieLarsen.com / Courtesy "The Penis Talk Show" will be staged June 9 at the Foundry in Wilton Manors. "The Penis Talk Show" will be staged June 9 at the Foundry in Wilton Manors. (RonnieLarsen.com / Courtesy)

THE PENIS TALK SHOW

Oh, the puns we could make. But no, we’re going to play this one straight. In this show, audience members get to ask male members anything they want. That's the premise of this adults-only show in which anonymous men, totally exposed “down there,” sit onstage and tell stories and field questions about their penises (or is that peni?), letting the genitalia have the spotlight. The eye-popping production is from the mind of local playwright Ronnie Larsen, who hosts the show.

When: 8 p.m. June 8-9

Where: The Foundry, 2306 N. Dixie Highway, Wilton Manors

Cost: $20

Contact: 954-826-8790 or RonnieLarsen.com

CAPTION Chops and Hops, Fort Lauderdale's first ax-throwing bar, is set to open this fall. A new brewery and rooftop bar are also on the way. Chops and Hops, Fort Lauderdale's first ax-throwing bar, is set to open this fall. A new brewery and rooftop bar are also on the way. CAPTION Chops and Hops, Fort Lauderdale's first ax-throwing bar, is set to open this fall. A new brewery and rooftop bar are also on the way. Chops and Hops, Fort Lauderdale's first ax-throwing bar, is set to open this fall. A new brewery and rooftop bar are also on the way. CAPTION Oceanside Grocers, or "the O.G." as those in the know call it, looks like a general store from the outside. And when you step through the door of the Delray Beach craft-cocktail bar, there is a throwback design aesthetic. But the drinks, the DJs and the live acts to come are decidedly modern-day. The bar will also sell local goods and crafts made by Delray Beach artists and artisans. Oceanside Grocers, or "the O.G." as those in the know call it, looks like a general store from the outside. And when you step through the door of the Delray Beach craft-cocktail bar, there is a throwback design aesthetic. But the drinks, the DJs and the live acts to come are decidedly modern-day. The bar will also sell local goods and crafts made by Delray Beach artists and artisans. CAPTION A two-headed calf, a half-monkey Fijian mermaid and a life-size replica of the head of American sideshow performer Schlitzie the Pinhead are among the many oddities you’ll soon find at the Old Ghosts Collective in Fort Lauderdale. A two-headed calf, a half-monkey Fijian mermaid and a life-size replica of the head of American sideshow performer Schlitzie the Pinhead are among the many oddities you’ll soon find at the Old Ghosts Collective in Fort Lauderdale. CAPTION On May 2 and May 6, six student survivors of the Stoneman Douglas massacre will appear at Boca Black Box Center for the Arts in a production of “Spring Awakening,” the hit Broadway musical that has eerie parallels to the Feb. 14 shooting. On May 2 and May 6, six student survivors of the Stoneman Douglas massacre will appear at Boca Black Box Center for the Arts in a production of “Spring Awakening,” the hit Broadway musical that has eerie parallels to the Feb. 14 shooting. CAPTION Fans came out in force to meet 96-year-old style legend Iris Apfel and get a signed copy of her new book, “Accidental Icon: Musings of a Geriatric Starlet,” at the J. Nelson showroom in the South Florida Design Park in Hollywood. Fans came out in force to meet 96-year-old style legend Iris Apfel and get a signed copy of her new book, “Accidental Icon: Musings of a Geriatric Starlet,” at the J. Nelson showroom in the South Florida Design Park in Hollywood.

rhagwood@southflorida.com