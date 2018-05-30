Coming to South Florida stages: Garage Queens, 'Into the Woods' and James Judd

Here are the must-see theater events going on in South Florida this week.
GARAGE QUEENS
Delray Beach’s Arts Garage is getting in on the drag queen scene with an elimination pageant. On the first Friday of each month from June 1 through Sept. 12, drag queens will vie for the title of Garage Queen. The last faux femme standing also gets a paid, contracted show at Arts Garage.
When: 8 p.m. June 1
Where: Arts Garage, 94 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach
Best known for National Public Radio’s “Snap Judgement,” humorist James Judd will bring his storyteller act to Delray Beach’s Old School Square for one night only. The show features animated videos and a two-piece backup band called, for reasons that escape us, the James Judd Judd Six.
When: 8 p.m. June 2
Where: Crest Theatre at Old School Square, 51 N. Swinton Ave, Delray Beach
The best of high-school musical theater in Palm Beach County will be recognized at the Kravis Center Dream Award. This new performing-arts-education initiative for high-school students was created for the 2017-2018 school year. Kravis Center theater adjudicators viewed and critiqued musical-theater productions at public and private high schools invited to participate in the yearlong program, including Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts, the Benjamin School, Boca Raton High School, Boynton Beach Community High School, Cardinal Newman High School, the King’s Academy, Oxbridge Academy, Palm Beach Central High School, Suncoast Community High School and Wellington High School.
When: 7 p.m. June 3
Where: Kravis Center, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach
In this musical by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine, several Brothers Grimm storybook characters — such as Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, Cinderella and Jack (you know, the one with the beanstalk adventure) — are weaved into a brand-new fairy tale, here staged by Lightning Bolt Productions.
When: June 8-17; 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. matinee Sundays
Where: West Boca Performing Arts Center at West Boca Raton Community High School, 12811 Glades Road
Oh, the puns we could make. But no, we’re going to play this one straight. In this show, audience members get to ask male members anything they want. That's the premise of this adults-only show in which anonymous men, totally exposed “down there,” sit onstage and tell stories and field questions about their penises (or is that peni?), letting the genitalia have the spotlight. The eye-popping production is from the mind of local playwright Ronnie Larsen, who hosts the show.
When: 8 p.m. June 8-9
Where: The Foundry, 2306 N. Dixie Highway, Wilton Manors