Micro Wrestling Federation bringing 'Battle Royal' to Boca Raton

It will be a big brawl with little people when the Micro Wrestling Federation comes to the Boca Black Box Center for the Arts on Sept. 12.

With the “Micro Wrestling: Battle Royal” show, all the wrestlers are under 5 feet tall. The event will include two single matches, a micro brawl (which can take place anywhere in the venue with body slams and punches to the face) and a micro royal rumble (the main event featuring the entire cast).

A meet and greet will follow the show. Here is more about the show from Jack Darrell, owner of the Micro Wrestling Federation, in an email interview.

How do you find your cast?

I find most of the cast through other little people. As long as you are under 5 feet tall, you have an opportunity to try out for the MWF. Wrestling is very demanding, so not every little person has the potential to become part of our crew.

Are there women in the show?

Little Miss is our referee. She is 3-feet-11-inches tall and very athletic. She has wrestled in the past against one of the boys, but I was concerned for her well-being and now only allow her to ref unless we are in a jam with injuries.

What is your “MWF No Bully Program” about?

The MWF No Bully Program is something I began which never gained any momentum. The program was designed for the Micro Wrestlers to talk to children about adversity and how they were bullied in life. I never got any bites, so placed it in the mental box of ideas that I assumed would be great. That box is quite large.

Is the show family-friendly?

We have an edgy nightclub show for 18 and older [which will play Boca Raton] and a family-friendly, all-ages event. The difference between the two shows is the language and the music. There is a lot of cursing in our 18-and-up show. In an all-ages show, the music is censored, as well.

Do you think of the event as more theatric show or athletic performance?

The Micro event allows the world to see that the wrestlers in our show are legit athletes. Most who have never seen a show like ours believe they are witnessing a freak show or a carnival sideshow. I promise you they are not. And when they leave all have a newfound respect for the athleticism that is on display.

“Micro Wrestling: Battle Royal” will begin 8 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Boca Black Box, 8221 Glades Road, No. 10, in Boca Raton. Admission is $25 and $35. To reserve a seat or a table, call 561-483-9036 or go to BocaBlackBox.com.

