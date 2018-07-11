Male revue of sexy strippers plays one night only in Boca Raton | Photos

The male revue "True Gentlemen the Show" will be performed for one night only Tuesday, July 17, at Boca Black Box Center for the Arts.
The male burlesque is designed exclusively for women. Jordan Lee Dizon, the show’s Pennsylvania-based producer and a former Chippendales dancer and choreographer, answered questions about the show via email.
How did “True Gentlemen the Show” get started?
“True Gentlemen” was formed in 2011 out of New York City, originally as “Fifty Shades of Men.” We were “Fifty Shades of Men” up until last year.
Why the name change?
We are in the transition of switching to “True Gentlemen the Show” for two reasons. The first reason is that a lot of groups have been using our name and bringing a very low-grade show. People mistakenly confused our show with theirs. I believe our show is a classy show. The second reason is I wanted a name that says, “class.”
How do you find the talent?
The original cast consisted of former Chippendales, including myself. The talent was put together by myself with new cast members joining the group to create a Vegas-style production show.
What makes “True Gentlemen the Show” different from all the other male revues?
What makes our show different is it is a choreographed show with audience participation and interaction.