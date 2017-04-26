24-Hour Theatre Project moves to FAU in Boca Raton

It’s very dramatic. On Sunday evening, about 60 local playwrights, actors, directors and technicians will get together and create nine plays, each six to eight minutes in length..

On Monday night, they will produce them onstage in what is called the 24-Hour Theatre Project. In between, topics are settled on and the playlets are written, cast and rehearsed — all in 24 hours.

This time around, the annual event has a new home, Theatre Lab, the professional resident company of Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton. For 10 years, the 24-Hour Theatre Project was a fundraiser for the Miami-based Naked Stage theater company, which was co-founded by Katharine and Antonio Amadeo. The Amadeos are moving to Colorado at the end of the summer, and so Theatre Lab stepped in to produce the event.

“Antonio and Katharine have both worked at Theatre Lab a few times in the last year,” says Matt Stabile, associate artistic director of Theatre Lab. “I had such great memories from the show the two times I did it as an actor and a writer. And one day, we got to talking about it and how much fun it was, and they said, ‘You guys should do it.’ And I was like, ‘Wow, are you cool with that?’ And they said, ‘We’d love to keep it going.’ ”

Stabile says that while Theatre Lab, which was established in 2015, is accustomed to producing play festivals, “This is something you really have no idea of what you’re getting into until you’re in it. [The Amadeos] have been instrumental in giving me advice and guidelines.”

This is how it will go: At 6 p.m. Sunday, April 30, all the participants (and the general public) will come into Theatre Lab. Eight local playwrights will draw the name of a director and a cast of four actors. Then, random titles will be released and the groups will make their choices.

“That night is fun, casual, almost like a partyesque atmosphere,” Stabile says.

After an hour of brainstorming, everyone leaves except for the writers. “They have to stay all night,” Stabile explains. “Once they finish, they submit [the short plays] to us, and then they can go take a nap.”

At 6 a.m. Monday, everyone shows up, and the teams assemble for a first read of their scripts. “There are last-minute adjustments … and then the writers go home and sleep and the actors and directors take over,” Stabile says. In the afternoon, there are tech rehearsals where each show gets about 30 minutes to set things such as lighting and sound design.

Then, at 6 p.m., exactly 24 hours after the event started, the doors will open for the audience. “And at 7 p.m., we put on eight shows,” Stabile says.

This year, the event will benefit Theatre Lab’s New Play Festival, which takes place May 10-14. A portion of the proceeds will be also be donated to a charity selected by the Amadeos.

“Even though it’s a fundraiser, it’s more,” Stabile says. “It’s a community event, especially the theater community. ... It’s not until that last night on the stage, and you take that bow and you look around and see that's it’s everyone you’ve ever worked with in the South Florida theater community.”

24-Hour Theatre Project performances will begin 7 p.m. Monday, May 1, at Theatre Lab in Parliament Hall on the campus of Florida Atlantic University, 777 Glades Road, in Boca Raton. Tickets cost $24. To order, call 561-297-6124. For more information, go to FAUEvents.com.

